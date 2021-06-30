Entering the Fourth of July weekend in 2021 with most of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions lifted, incredible fireworks displays are happening all over our region.

A notable display will be held in Montgomery this Saturday, July 3, where they say Independence Day celebration will be bigger than ever! A six-hour event will be put on by the EMA and Fire Department but this time with the help of Parks and Rec Committee along with the Montgomery Borough Council.

Laurel Green, a Montgomery Borough Councilwoman and Chairwoman of the Parks and Rec Committee said, “One big difference this year will be the length of time we are holding the event which has allowed us to invite local crafters and business owners to vend!”

The EMS and Fire Department is still putting out a spread of food, but it will be complemented by many local vendors which spans from “cotton candy to some very unique handmade crafts.” There will also be a dunk tank with the Montgomery Boys Soccer Team with the support of other local businesses.

The evening will kick off at 5pm with everything from as Laurel Green puts it, “music, fellowship, food, fun and freedom!”

Following is a list of fireworks displays throughout Northcentral Pa.

Bradford County:

Mansfield - Sunday July 4, 9:30 p.m. South end of Mansfield

Herrickville - Sunday July 4, 9 p.m. Lent Farm

Laceyville - Saturday July 10, 9 p.m. Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery

Centre County:

State College - Sunday July 4, 9 p.m., Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

Bellefonte - Sunday July 4, Stage College KOA, Jacksonville Rd,, Bellefonte, no time identified

Clinton County:

Lock Haven - Friday July 9, 9:30 p.m. Farrandsville Road, Riverview Park

Columbia County:

Bloomsburg - Saturday July 3, 9 p.m. Bloomsburg Fairgrounds parking lot

Berwick - Saturday July 3, 9 p.m. Berwick Crispin Field, 9 p.m., RAIN DATE: July 4

Millville - Monday July 5, 10 p.m. Millville Little League

Lycoming County:

Montgomery - Saturday July 3, 8:45 p.m. Montgomery Park, RAIN DATE: July 5, 8:45 p.m.

Williamsport - Sunday July 4, 9:40 p.m. Downtown

Jersey Shore - Sunday July 4, 9:45 p.m. Jersey Shore Recreation Area

Northumberland County:

Watsontown - Saturday July 3, 9:15 p.m. Watsontown Memorial Park

Shamokin - Saturday July 3, 9:40 p.m. Glen Burn Bank, RAIN DATE: July 4, 9:40 p.m.

Potter County:

Galeton - Saturday July 3, 10 p.m. Collins Park

Austin - Saturday July 3, At dark, Austin Area School District, 138 Costello Ave.

Snyder County:

Selinsgrove - Friday July 2, 9:30 p.m. MVAA Showgrounds, RAIN DATE: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Tioga County:

Tioga - Friday July 2, 9 p.m. Ives Run Recreation Center

Mansfield - Sunday July 4, Dusk, Smythe Park and College Ave. and Seventh St.

Union County:

Mifflinburg - Saturday July 3, 9:45 p.m. Mifflinburg Community Park

New Berlin - Sunday July 4, 10 p.m. The Commons, RAIN DATE: July 5, 10 p.m.

