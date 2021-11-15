Casino 2021

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved consent agreements between the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel and three casino operators resulting in a total of $150,000 in fines.

The consent agreements approved are as follows:

  • Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator via its affiliates of internet gaming sites hollywoodcasino.com and barstoolsportsbook.com, was fined $57,500 for allowing self-excluded individuals to access and gamble on those websites;
  • Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, a second fine of $25,000 for allowing underage individuals onto the casino gaming floor and gamble;
  • PID, LLC, operator of Presque Isle Downs and Casino, $45,000 for violation of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Covid-19 Safety Order regarding alcohol service; and
  • Chester Downs and Marina, LLC, operator of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, $22,500 for failure to protect assets.

