Fireworks on the Susquehanna_2023

From the "Some of my favorite fireworks" archives of photographer Steve Bagwell. A shot of colorful explosions over the Market Street Bridge in Williamsport as boaters watch from the Susquehanna.

 Steve Bagwell

As we enter the Fourth of July weekend in 2023, here's where you can find festivals and fireworks shows around the region.

Of course you can set your own fireworks off, but be sure to know the rules and regulations in your borough, municipality, or township.

Bradford County:

  • July 4, dusk: Fireworks at Lent Farm, Herrickville

Centre County:

  • July 3, 6:35 p.m., Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, University Park
  • July 4, dusk, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, University Park

Clinton County:

  •  July 15, 10 p.m., Lockport Boat Launch, Woodward Township

Columbia County:

  • July 1, dusk: Fireworks at Crispin Field, Berwick
  • July 4, dusk: Independence Day Celebration, Bloomsburg Town Park, Bloomsburg
  • July 4, 10 p.m.: Millville Firemen’s Carnival, Millville Community Park, Millville
  • July 8, 11 p.m: Millville Firemen’s Carnival, Millville Community Park, Millville

Lycoming County:

  • July 1, post-game: Crosscutters, Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Williamsport
  • July 3, dusk: Montgomery Firework Celebration, Montgomery Park, Montgomery
  • July 4, 9:40 p.m.: Williamsport “Set The Night to Music” Fireworks Extravaganza, Via Bella exit off 1-180, Williamsport

Northumberland County:

  • July 1, 9:40 p.m.: Shamokin- Coal Township Fireworks, Glen Burn Bank, Shamokin
  • July 4, 9:15 p.m.: Fourth of July Celebration, Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown
  • July 8, 9:30 p.m.: Sunbury Celebration, David L. Persing Complex, Sunbury (rain date: July 9)

Potter County:

  •  July 1, 10:00 p.m., John J. Collins Park, Galeton, PA

Snyder County:

  • July 1, dusk: Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Annual Fireworks Show, MVAA Showgrounds, Selinsgrove (rain date: July 2)
  • July 2, 9 p.m.: "Family Fun, Food and Fireworks!" Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf

Tioga County:

  • July 4, 9:30 p.m.: Tioga County 4th of July Celebration, Mansfield University, Mansfield

Union County:

  • July 4, 9:45 p.m.: Mifflinburg 51st Annual July 4th Celebration, Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg
  • July 4, 9:30 p.m.: New Berlin 4th of July Fireworks, Towns Commons Along Penns Creek, New Berlin

