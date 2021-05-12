The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be coming to an end in 2022.

DeGeneres broke the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and informed her staff on Tuesday.

The show, which started in 2003, will finish its 19th season before coming to an end. The timing also coincides with DeGeneres' contract, which also ends in 2022.

Despite recent backlash against her and the show's workplace, DeGeneres says that is not the reason for the show ending. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter.

Later this week, DeGeneres will be sitting down with Oprah to discuss the decision.