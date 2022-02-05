Hershey, Pa. -- The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are returning for the fourth year with a panel of judges featuring the beloved past winners! From now until February 21, pet owners across the country are invited to enter their pet(s) for the chance to be in the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. This Easter season, the winner will grace screens across the nation, receive a $5,000 cash prize, and of course earn bragging rights.

Grab those bunny ears, snap a photo, and enter here to make sure your pet has a chance for the fame and glory. This is your pets' chance to win a spot on the big screen and become a member of a one-of-a-kind bunny-eared club and join past winners Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan (2020) and Betty the Frog (2021) as the next Cadbury Bunny.

For the first time in Bunny Tryouts history, these former "bunnies" are returning to the competition to form the first-ever Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel.

Judges' tips for entering:

Henri the English Bulldog (2019) – The "OB" (original bunny) is back and advises all pet owners to capture the personality of their pet in their entry with fun faces.

Lieutenant Dan (2020) – Mr. Perseverance is back with that loveable smile and his tip is to be sure to tell us why your pet is special.

Betty the Frog (2021) – Betty is bringing girl-power to the judges panel and her tip is to let your uniqueness shine through in your entry photo.

"We are thrilled to be invited back this year and are ready to hop in to help Cadbury kick off the 4th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts," said the members of the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel. "We can't wait to see the wide variety of pets who show off their ears. Good luck to all of the contestants entering this year's competition!"

Do you want to help pick this year's Cadbury Bunny? Join the all-star judges and vote!

Voting opens on March 8 and runs through March 22. The new Cadbury Bunny will be announced on March 29 and featured in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring.



