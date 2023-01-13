Milton, Pa. — Take a walk on the dark side this February…

The Dark Arts & Oddities Festival in Milton is for anyone curious to delve a little deeper into their spooky, fantastical interests, including vampires.

Reign of Terror Entertainment, a performance art company and event venue, is hosting the first ever Dark Arts & Oddities Festival, a two-day event scheduled Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St., Milton, Pa.

"A landslide of vendors filled out the application online as soon as we announced the festival," said Greg Carl, owner of Reign of Terror Entertainment.

Some of those vendors include Madame Zora’s Creepy Creations & Mystical Readings, Wandering Winds, Lancaster Wax Co., Murphy’s Curious Goods, and Funky Hippie Soap Co. The Big Chee is one of the food trucks that will be in attendance.

The festival is a precursor to two other events happening on Saturday night at the Shoe Factory, including The Feast of Vampires and The Undead of Winter: a Vampires Masquerade (for festival goers 21+), showcasing gothic bands, DJs, fire performers and unique performance artists for a decadent Vampire Ball.

The Feast of Vampires, where guests are seated around lavish 48’-long table adorned with crystal candelabra, gothic vampiric decor, red and black roses, candles, flowers, skulls, and vampire beverage, is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday night after the festival ends.

For an inside look at last year's feast, watch this video by Steve Gibson.

Carl, a native of the Milton area who works a day job as an industrial electrician, said he started on the path to Reign of Terror Entertainment years ago when he created a Halloween haunt in his yard. "It was a big, crazy trick-or-treat situation. There were so many people, the street was nearly shut down," he said.

When an opportunity came up to lease a space on the third floor in the Shoe Factory, a 1907-era factory building, he jumped on it. "I figured we could do some events in the space," Carl said. He also uses the space for weddings and special occasions under the company name Aerea Premium Event Spaces.

"After five years of doing Halloween events, I thought about doing something around Valentine's Day. I ultimately wanted to continue the branding and settled on 'Undead of Winter,' with a vampire theme."

He sold out the whole table at $100 to $120 a head.

This year, Feast of Flavor Catering, a Lewisburg-based caterer, will be plating and serving a meal that is "to die for." The meal begins with their signature “fire & brimstone” dinner rolls and a roasted red pepper Gouda soup. The main course is a hand-carved roasted prime rib with au jus, and bruschetta chicken with fresh garlic parmesan green beans and roasted red potatoes.

Playing With Sugar will provide a dessert in perfect vampire aesthetic (a Gothic-themed, red and black, multi-tiered cake).

The night ends with the vampire masquerade: The Undead of Winter from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Musical performances by Vampires Everywhere! and Observe the 93rd, as well as DJ OmegaTelik and DJ Mighty Mike Saga. Masquerade-goers can also expect performances from Caspaira Acula, Mxtress Lillith, and Shannon Sexton.

Anyone wearing street clothes will be turned away at the door despite having a ticket for admission. So, if you plan on going, make sure to dress to impress. Recommended: all-black clothing to go with the darker, vampire aesthetic. Deep reds and blacks of Victorian and Gothic era-themed clothing—including long flowing gowns, cloaks, canes, and top hats to go with the traditional masquerade ball masks—are highly encouraged.

The price for tickets to the festival depends on which events you plan on attending. The entrance fee for the festival is $5 at the door unless you also have a ticket to the Undead of Winter. If you plan on attending the masquerade on Saturday night, admission into the festival is covered.

The tickets for the vampire masquerade range from $50 to $125 when you buy them in advance. If you wait to pay at the door, that $50 minimum will increase to $75.

Check out the Dark Arts & Oddities Festival event page on Facebook for more information on the festival and what to expect.

