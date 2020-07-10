Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort welcomed its first guests of the July 1. Officials say the park team has prepared as much of the park as possible despite delays in projects and hiring.

Ten days later, under baking summer heat, the resort has opened their pool.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated,” said Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner. “It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”

The first few weeks of operation will provide guests with fun, food and fantasy, from noon until 8 p.m. The initial operating days will offer the opportunity to pay-per-ride with individual ride tickets only.

Unlike a typical off-season, team members were also tasked with operational adjustments due to COVID-19 such as, but not limited to:

Placing more than 150 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Enhancing already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing routines

Providing additional team member training

Updating policies and procedures for team members and guests

Producing signage with important health and safety reminders

Installing sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and handstamp

Managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary

Knoebels is currently accepting applications at www.knoebels.com/jobs.