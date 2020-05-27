Williamsport—A month ago this column kicked off.

It was exciting as the local comic book world would get a voice and place to talk shop.

Unfortunately, everything has been on hold after Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. stopped production for several well-known publishers. DC, Marvel, Darkhorse, and Image all were put on hold as the comic book industry once again went reeling.

We are coming back. Not just digital comics either. Shops, hard copies, and #1 variants will all be in our hands soon. We must continue to wait and support our local shops. Money is exchanged and business is always done, but there is something special when Wednesday rolls around and it is time to visit the comic shop.

Isle of Comics is my source for comics and endless chat and debate of characters and the world at large, but it could be any shop in the country. They all need help and we all must be there to support them.

Just a quick note, Donny Cates (if you read the first column you know how I feel about him as a creator) recently stopped by one of his local comic shops and paid all outstanding pull lists. Cates has been extremely vocal about supporting the comic industry. This showed he is not afraid to put his actual money where his mouth is. I love his writing but acts like this give me a little more. He is a rock star at Marvel, but not too big to forget his roots. Now, on to the show!

Scream: Curse of Carnage

We are staying in the world of symbiotes.

Scream: Curse of Carnage is a breakaway from the Absolute Carnage storyline and gives longtime Marvel extra Scream her very own run. It’s fun, but at the same time touches on some heady themes that involve family.

Scream: Curse of Carnage is written by Clay McLeod Chapman and drawn by Chris Mooneyham. The series is part of the events of Absolute Carnage along with being a part of Marvel’s Fresh Start initiative. Absolute Carnage brought all the storylines together and finally opened the door for side characters to have their time.

Scream originated from the Life Foundation which made an appearance in Venom: Lethal Protector. It was Venom’s first solo run. Scream is one of five symbiotes created from the Venom symbiote. The group eventually started to fall apart as Venom killed off some and others regrouped and broke away. Besides Scream, the group of four symbiotes eventually merge with a dog while helping Deadpool defeat Carnage. Yes, that’s right, a dog. It’s Deadpool. It works.

Donna Diego was the original host for Scream and carried it through until it both were killed.

Patricia Robertson, who initially hosted Mania of the Life Foundation, took on the role of Scream for a brief time in Absolute Carnage before Andi Benton eventually linked the symbiote.

Benton is the current host of the Symbiote and it’s with her that the story begins for us. Benton is alone in the world. She has no friends and family.

Benton is haunted by Knull, the god of all the symbiotes, as he attempts to recover the codex’s from anyone who has worn a symbiote. Knull toys with her after Scream takes control. The pair battle for internal control throughout a main chunk of the comic. It questions family and loyalty and does it in a way that feels new to the whole symbiote storyline.

Unfortunately, just as it seemed Marvel was ready to make this a regular monthly, COVID-19 struck. Scream: Curse of Carnage has a chance to become one those unexpected hits that last for years and creates deep, rich characters readers will care about.

We might not know moving forward as it hasn’t been given the greenlight to return as Marvel ships out a limited set of series.

The Boys

It’s time to get dark and violent.

We’ll get into movies and television later in this article, but right now we are going to talk about the comics. The Boys shakes the very foundation of comics with a hard, dark look at the world of being a paid hero. Would Superman, a man with no equal, really feel obligated to protect the innocent? Would he ever get mad and rip a person in half like a phonebook?

This comic book questions all those scenarios and doesn’t really pull any punches in the process. Garth Ennis is a master storyteller and not afraid to go to the dark side. Ennis was the writer for all 72 issues of the memorable run. He is responsible for some of the best characters to ever grace a page.

The boys are a small group of people put together to regulate the world of superheroes. The groups often come together in violent fashion. It’s not just violence for violence sake either. It all goes together. The violence. The sex. The attitude of the comic itself.

The lead is a tough call. There’s Huey and there’s Butcher. Both act as the lead at times and it’s really up the reader to choose. It’s an amazing story with art to back it up.

It all starts with a young couple out for a walk together. Their date is interrupted by a ‘super’ with speed, who flattens the woman involved in the date. Without giving too much away, a team is formed to keep the ‘supers’ in check. It’s crazy and wild and 100 percent for adults. The comic touches on several issues with the biggest questioning the very existence of a hero and what that would mean to the world. It pokes fun at established comics Ennis has personally worked on and isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions.

The show is outstanding. The comic is in another world. They are headed in two vastly different directions, but that’s the fun of interpreting the world of comics and entertainment. Season 2 has been in the works for a while and there’s even word circulating about a new miniseries for comic readers.

All six volumes of the comic can be found online or at your local comic shop.

Into the Spider-verse

We have a new Spider-man!

Ok, it is not that big of a deal. Well, it is, but it just isn’t something that is breaking news. Miles Morales assumed the role of Ultimate Spider-man in 2011 and has never looked back. It was a big deal in comic book circles as Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe was killed off to make way for the new incarnation.

The decision to create a new Spider-man created a national buzz that sparked articles from USA Today asking the question if the world was ready for a new Spider-man.

Morales is a strong, relatable character to anyone who has read or watched his exploits. We are going to stick with the movie here. Plenty of time to talk about the comic, but for right now let’s just go with the movie.

Morales is a young student starting at a new school. It takes him out of his neighborhood and away from his family as the first conflict begins with that theme. Morales loves his family but hates the decision to send him away to school. His savior is his uncle who allows him to be himself and explore some of his more artistic side which means graffiti and tagging areas around the city with his self-made stickers.

It’s a total coming of age story for Spider-man fans that speaks to the deeper responsibilities of family and life. Morales is pulled in a lot of directions throughout the movie, but, much like the original Spider-man story, his responsibilities to his family, friends, and safety of the city take hold and don’t let go.

He suffers heartbreak in the story but learns he’s not the only Spider-man out there in the multiple universes that exist in his world. Morales is new and fresh. He’s been a part of the Ultimate Spider-man run before breaking off and doing two more runs of his own. Morales is part of the Spider-verse and we’re all better comic book fans for it.

There is plenty here to take away and be entertained with. I gave you two series and one killer movie. Enjoy and stay safe as we slowly start to move out of quarantine. Visit your local shop and support. Isle of Comics has or will be able to get anything you are looking for. Continue the hunt my friends and as always email me any recommended material.

Reading recommendations:

Spider-man and Venom: Double Trouble (four-part miniseries)

Spider-man: Velocity

The Boys Omnibus Volume 1 (First of six volumes)

Toxin (six-part miniseries)

X-men (2019 run; ongoing)