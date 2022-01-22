Williamsport, Pa. —New year, new reads. And we have plenty.

2021 was a difficult year for comics. It was tough, but we made it.

To kick off 2022, we’re going to take a look at some excellent stories and drop the superhero routine for now. Spider-Man is still the man, but it’s time to dive deeper into the comics that aren’t afraid to take a chance.

Saga Compendium #1

This was recommended by some very special people at Isle of Comics and it delivered in every sense of the word.

Saga is like nothing currently running. There are two great things going for this series that make it great for newcomers. The first is it can be bought in one solid book that contains all 54 issues. The second thing is the series returns this month.

Without giving too much away, the series follows Alana and Marko, who met as their planets warred with each other. Well, one is a planet (where Alana is from) and the other is a moon (where Marko is from). The couple end up procreating and going on a 54-issue journey to find themselves and bring their family back together.

The artwork is completely unique to the series. The characters are believable as the dialogue carries most pages very well. They are also completely ridiculous.

There is a lie detecting cat. A ghost of a teenager who has been cut in half. A race of robots with televisions for heads. The list goes on. You might even recognize one race from a Taco Bell ad.

Pick up the book and give it a quick read as the new issues start this month.

Chicken Devil #3

All Mitchell ever wanted to do was make good chicken. Now, he’s involved in one of the most unique origin stories ever created for comic book readers.

Chicken Devil is an intense story that centers around Mitchell being roped into the theft of heroin. He actually had no clue about the theft, but once his family was killed and his business threatened, he had little choice but to take action.

Mitchell’s fortitude grows with each issue. The most recent has him executing one of the men after him. It’s actually his second killing, but his first intentional.

By the end this issue you will realize Mitchell is becoming something we didn’t even know we needed. Not sure if hero is befitting this individual, but there’s something heroic about what he’s doing.

This comic is about taking charge against the misfortunes of life and not being afraid to put on a giant chicken head. Ok, maybe the last point isn’t exactly one we should be taking away.

It will be sad in Feb. when we get issue #4 and this incredible ride comes to an end. Mitchell is a sympathetic lead character that will likely flip the entire script on its head as it comes to a conclusion.

Maniac of New York: Bronx is burning #1

The Maniac is back!

The first mini-series was so good Aftershock decided to bring it back for another run.

The direction of the opening comic heads off exactly where it left off in the first go around. The maniac is killing people while two grizzled detectives attempt to track him down and kill him.

In the first go around we meet Zelda and Gina, who ultimately join forces to go after the Maniac. In the first series we learn his ultimate weakness is fire after Gina burns him moments after the complete annihilation of a subway car full of people.

This time, the Maniac has set his eyes on the Bronx and is headed to a school full of potential targets. The first comics ends with the hopeful discovery of a way to kill the Maniac once and for all.

Sekiro side story: Hanbei the undying

If you were one of the people brave enough to take on the challenge of Sekiro: Shadows die twice then you know about the story.

It’s deep with characters worth shedding a tear for as the game comes to a conclusion. Those looking to continue the story are in for a treat as this comic fills in the gaps between some of those characters.

Heanbei is a character worth exploring on a deeper level. He’s your training partner throughout the game and his story needs to be told.

This comic will also ensure each and every time you get the mortal blade, Hanbei will be relieved of his burden.