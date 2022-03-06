Williamsport—The first couple of months of 2022 are in the bag.

To be completely honest, it seems like the universe is making up for 2021. We have been treated well as entertainment and sports have seemed to bring the world back to life.

This isn’t a sport column, but the NFL playoffs were a lot of fun to watch. The Rams are Super Bowl Champions!

In entertainment, we saw the return of Saga after a three-year hiatus, Elden Ring be released into the wild, and a new Batman movie. The year will only get better as Something is Killing the Children returns, Bloodborne starts its fifth miniseries, and more surprises than we are prepared for land in our collective laps.

Saga is back!

What makes Saga so good is the story’s ability to maintain a serious overtone, touching on heady concepts and beliefs, but still being funning and believable at the same time.

Characters don’t just touch on some trending issued because it’s the hot topic of the day. Everything is incorporated into the story flawlessly.

Take Hazel for instance. Our fearless narrator opens the long-awaited return talking about the death of Marko, her father. It’s light and kind of goofy until she talks about it not hurting the same way Squire hurts for his lost father. It’s a touching moment that so insanely realistic despite it being a comic book. It’s hard not to feel those emotions yourself while reading. The comic really is magical. It just has a way of reaching into the reader and pulling on the emotional strings that make us all real.

Brian K Vaughan pulled little punches in the opening book as the story jumps three years ahead, but still maintains it razor edge of delivery. Issue 55 has been out for more than a month. If you’re worried about spoilers that’s on you. It’s been out a month.

Alana shows the goods and judging by the reaction of the police officers trying to arrest her, things haven’t aged well. All joking aside, the story progresses, giving us a little insight into the past three years. The characters are a little older and a little bigger, but for the most part they are all still the great ones we loved for so long.

Saga ends with another one of its classic funny/serious moments as Alana is forced to admit to her children, she now deals drugs. Alana isn’t all bad though, she does sell baby formula on the side too.

The opening ends with the tree fort ship being taken over by pirates and the admission of drug dealing. We don’t need to dive too deep into issue #56, but be warned, your recap will be coming with the next column.

The Hero we all needed

Not sure how many of you believed me last month when Chicken Devil was discussed as an origins story. It is.

Mitchell is now a full-on super hero of sorts, protecting the city from Russian bad guys with the help of some police friends. There is a huge hook at the beginning of the final issue, but the one at the end had me rolling. It’s hard to go much deeper without giving too much away, but this one is definitely worth picking up. It was mentioned after the first issue, but the artwork is unique and beautiful.

One Ring to rule them all

The hype is real.

It has been a disaster for Triple-A titles in the video game world. At least for the ones I’ve been interested in. The most recent being Cyberpunk 2077. Enough said.

Elden Ring not only promised an open world Soulsborne experience, it promised to be a showstopper game for a company that has never produced a dud. It delivered.

Elden Ring is a journey like nothing in video games. It brings together all the best parts of a genre created by Fromsoftware. The speed and precision of Sekiro, the aggression of Bloodborne, and the adventure of Demon’s Souls and Darks Souls. Oh yeah, despite what you heard, it’s still as difficult as ever.



