Williamsport, Pa. —Halloween is a great holiday for comics.

The entire culture seems to thrive during this time of the year. I’ll give a few reading recommendations and one entertainment recommendation for Halloween. Trust me, it’s a good one. You’ll definitely want to check out the end.

Something is killing the Children

This story centers around a small town where murders are being committed.

Initially we see a group of young kids playing a game of truth and dare. The innocence and fun end quickly as the comic transitions to an interview room. All but one of the young children are now dead.

At first, the mystery seems to stem around what exactly happened to the children, but mysteries keep growing as the main character is introduced.

Erica Slaughter, easily one of the best names in comics, makes quite an impression early on. She’s insanely overconfident in her abilities.

It’s a really quick run through what I think is one of the best starts to a comic. The trade paperback is out, but a special edition with the first 15 issues will come out in Nov.

The artwork in the first five issues is amazing. The writing is award-winning.

Marvel’s first Alien trade

We’ve covered the story, but I’m still focused on all the Alien first Marvel hits.

We have officially reached trade status as the Alien’s first six issues are collected. If you haven’t been reading this is your chance to start.

Lots of background in the opening issue, but the comic really picks up after all the building. I personally love trades. They are easy to carry and lock-in a group of comics that make the story feel little more fluid.

Chicken Devil #1

You want weird? This comic has is in spades. The artwork is unique. In fact, the conversation bubbles are some of the most unique in the entire business.

Nothing like a bad business partner. We meet Mitchell Moss in the opening page and learn he’s a successful owner of a chicken restaurant.

We learn Moss’ business partner has made some deals with less than reputable people. He owes them money, which means Moss owes them money.

We’re only one issue in, but the story build up right now is really humming. Moss is attempting to balance it all when the issue suddenly ends with a bang.

I’m super excited to keep moving with this one. More updates to come, but if you get a chance pick yourself up a copy.

Bloodborne

Finally let’s end this week with a little entertainment recommendation that centers around Halloween.

If you’re looking for something fun to do Sunday night and happen to own a PlayStation four or five, get yourself a copy of Bloodborne. In fact, if you own a PS5, you own a copy of the game.

Bloodborne is the most unique game ever made for the PlayStation. It’s scary with well-timed creep jumps, but it’s so much more than that too.

Bloodborne takes fear to a new level. As you progress through the game the challenges mount to the point of almost impossible. The fear lies behind not knowing the challenge that awaits behind every turn. Enjoy.