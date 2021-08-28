Williamsport, Pa. — Marvel has done it again with a clever relaunch of staple franchises to make them new and accessible for new readers.

Video games will continue to be a big part of the column as Cyberpunk and Horizon Zero Dawn return. The disappointment might be real for both titles on the videogame front, but the comics are etching a really good story out for themselves.

Here are the reads and recommendations as we continue to roll through the amazing world of art and words.

August is also a special month that features Free Comic Book Day. We’ll recap all the good stuff next month. Until then enjoy some reading on the house.

Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #1

The follow-up to last year’s Sunhawk is off and running. For fans of the series, or the video game, this series has been a treat.

The pages of each comic ooze style and color that is unique to the game and comic book art it represents. Aloy is a fantastic character, and even though we don’t get to enjoy Forbidden West this year, the comic has been outstanding.

We open with Aloy and Erend walking together and making decisions about their next stops. It seems to pick up somewhere in the middle of the Horizon Zero Dawn.

Before getting swept away on a journey with Aloy and Erend, we are treated to a flashback with Erend filling in the story about his sister. It’s an exciting story and one fans of the series will appreciate.

Aloy’s classic dialogue from the game is splashed throughout the pages. The artwork is beautiful. Titan Comics has another hit series on its hands.

Cyberpunk 2077: You have my word #2

The world of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game might be taking a longtime to fully develop, but the comic book surely is not.

This is a story of revenge for the death of a daughter. It’s exactly what you would expect from this universe created by the game. It’s dark and violent.

What I really enjoy about his story is the limited details so far. They are giving just enough to keep me interested which is how I like storytelling. The conclusion of this issue happens fast. Part three isn’t due out until late Oct. That will give us plenty of time to keep this story rolling around in our heads.

X-Men #2

There’s nothing quite like a good old fashioned superhero comic book.

The new X-Men, well issue two of the new X-men, executes this perfectly to stop an alien invasion and enjoy some Kansas City BBQ in the process.

Action, story, and art. This comic has it all. Rogue gets to play wifey with Gambit at the beginning, but later smash some bugs and help save the planet. This has been a cool way to relaunch the X-Men and introduce all the new members as some of the old favorites truly get to shine as leaders.

Deadpool: Black, white & blood #1

In honor of Free Guy opening this month let’s look at Deadpool: Black, white & blood #1. Heck, if Free Guy wasn’t opening, we would be looking at this one.

The Wolverine and Carnage issues were great. How do you think the start to the Deadpool series is going? Well, great.

He’s still breaking all kinds of walls throughout the issue. Deadpool is always at his best. Read and enjoy three cool stories.

Recommendations:

1. The Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1

2. Bloodborne Vol. 4

3. Beta Ray Bill #5

4. Alien #6

5. Enjoy Free Comic Book Day