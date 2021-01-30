Williamsport, Pa. – It is an invasion worthy of many covers in the Marvel Universe as the Aliens franchise gets ready to make a debut.

Marvel announced last year it had acquired the beloved franchise after it belonged to Dark Horse Comics since the late 80s. Marvel has delivered variant covers with aliens in the mix with several different iconic heroes.

The covers have absolutely nothing to do with the stories over these known Marvel franchises. They are just a way to have some fun as Aliens becomes part of the family.

The first of what could likely be several volumes, Marvel will release an omnibus featuring the early years of the Aliens franchise. It likely will not be anything new, especially for those of us who have followed it closely with Dark Horse Comics. That does not mean it is not worth purchasing.

Marvel omnibuses are a passion of mine. They are big and bright. Most cover more than 1,000 pages of material. This will act as the perfect way to make an impact on the Marvel Universe early. Mostly.

King in Black #1

This is the one we have been waiting on all year. Knull has finally landed on earth. With it comes blackness and death.

The opening three pages of the journey give you everything you need. It shows Eddie Brock as Venom, leading the Avengers and X-Men, as Knull makes his way to earth.

Venom is in complete control. It is a sad moment because all he does is think about his son. The life Dylan has lost because of Eddie. The simple joys he will never get to experience through a child’s eyes.

There is no bliss for either of these characters as they prepare for the challenge of Knull. Plan after plan falls as Knull engulfs the entire world in a symbiotic goo that blacks out the sun.

Surely this is not the end of the Marvel Universe we know and love. There is always a way out for our heroes. It sure does not feel that way this time.

Knull is a bad, bad man. He is the void, and this first issue captures it perfectly. He is hopelessness. He is pain.

In the end, Eddie makes a desperate last effort to stop what felt inevitable the entire time—Knull wins.

All hail the King in Black.

Gwenom vs. Carnage #1

One character is the living embodiment of Venom turned Ghost-Spider in Gwenom. Carnage? Well, that is just the toughest symbiote of the bunch. It is also Vemon’s son.

This comic came as a complete surprise to me. Ghost-Spider is a wonderful character that many readers were introduced to through the movie Into the Spider-Verse.

Her story is outstanding. She is the one who started it all for Spider-Man. This story is full of surprises, but the biggest might be the one to close it all out.

As a longtime Carnage fan, the ending of this book made my year so far. It opens the door for a fantastic story about one of Marvel’s best bad guys. And we are only at the first installment. There is plenty more to keep an eye on with this one.

Planet of the Symbiotes: King in Black #1

Clay Chapman is back with a bang! Outside of Donnie Cates and everything he has done with the Venom series Chapman is my favorite writer at Marvel.

He has a limited catalogue, but one that has proved to be worth reading. Chapman penned the outstanding Scream: Curse of Carnage series. I still say it should be running.

Anyway, Chapman surprised all of us with a return to Scream and Andi Benton in Planet of the Symbiotes: King in Black # 1. The entire life foundation crew makes an appearance in a call back to Chapman’s work with the Absolute Carnage takeover.

Man, it felt good to see Scream/Benton on the pages of a comic again. Chapman has made this character a standout in my mind. Benton is complicated. The Scream symbiote is starting to figure it all out. This one ends with a bang. Read it. You will be satisfied.

The other story in the comic featured John Jamison as the boss of Ravencroft. A famous Marvel baddy has his father resurrected. Madness ensues.

It was enjoyable, but the big read came from the first story and the return of Scream. Chapman does it again.

Rorschach #1

What is cool about this comic is that fact it sticks with the show and original comics.

Rorschach is a sacred comic book character. He is one of the centerpieces for Watchmen’s graphic novel. He is the inspiration for a group in the show. For some fans, Rorschach is Watchmen.

This starts what figures to be a deep run with the character. This is difficult. I do not want to give too much away. Honestly, there just is not a lot of information to go over. Read it and enjoy. This one will be a slow burn.

Recommended Reading:

1. Deadpool #10 (The series finale! Not happy about this one.)

2. King in Black #2

3. Absolute Carnage Omnibus

4. Venom #32

5. Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #1