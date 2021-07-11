Williamsport, Pa. —Crime sucks.

Crime sucks in comic books. Crime sucks in real life. Crime is a drag. We’ve adjusted here at Northcentralpa.com. With that adjustment came change.

For me, it meant diving full in on crime and becoming the full-time write for…crime. Keep up. It also meant certain things had to get pushed back. My beloved comic column was a sacrifice.

Here we are. A month missing, but back and ready to go. The balance in life has been restored, which means comic books have come back into my life. I had some time. I did some reading. Here’s what I came up with.

Extreme Carnage

My boy is back! Carnage is a great Marvel bad guy. He’s crazy. He’s nearly invincible. He’s red.

This new comic is freshly released and penned by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and penciled by Manuel Garcia. The comic has almost a horror movie feel as the symbiote returns in all his glory.

The first issue tracks its return, bouncing from host to host and eventually landing on a major target. Those implications will be felt down the line. As for now, the comic is off and running with some outstanding artwork and storytelling.

Flash Thompson makes a return as Anti-Venom and Tony Starks makes an appearance as Ironman. It’s one issue, but this new series has a lot going for it.

X-Force #21

A lot of fans of this series started to become turned off with the recent story line and artwork. The direction at times seemed convoluted as it bounced from character to character.

The beginning of the X-Force’s relaunch was a thing of beauty. Domino being skinned alive to produce hybrid mutant soldiers was an outstanding idea. Somewhere after that it started to branch off in too many directions.

The start to this new saga with X-Force #21 looks to chance all that. It features a crossover with Man-Thing and appears to be headed back to a tight group of X-Force characters.

I’ll be honest I’ve never read any Man-Thing stuff before. I was stunned when he talked, but I like it so far. It’s an interesting read.

Alien #4

Oh, we are getting into it now. Traditionally, at least in my experience, issues four and five are the bangers of a new series. They are the rewards for letting the story build throughout the first three issues. Alien has hit its stride.

We got family issues, both alien and human, we got action, we got artwork, and we got a story. I like this issue because of the chances Marvel is willing to take with their first Alien series.

There is a new xenomorph loose. We only get a quick glimpse at the end of the issue, but we have plenty to look forward to as this series kicks into full gear.

X-Men #1

We are off and running with a new group of X-Men. I’m in.

What an amazing start to this new series. I love the mix of old characters and news ones. As always, the X-Men are fighting for acceptance and saving the world at the same time.

There will be plenty more to come on this series, but it’s off to a great start.

Recommendations:

1. Beta Ray Bill #4

2. King in Black TPB

3. X-Force #21

4. Xtreme Carnage

5. Wolverine #13