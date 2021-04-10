Williamsport, Pa. – We took a month off as area teams and athletes celebrated State Championships.

That’s all over as we return with a banger this month. The sports reporter in me will return to his cave until later as the comic book nerd has returned.

Alien has officially started, video game tie-ins, and the return of one of my favorite Marvel characters and writers fill the page this month.

Alien #1 (Marvel)

Alien has landed on Marvel. It’s the first issue of what hopefully will be a long and exciting run. Marvel is already off to a good start. I won’t say much but wait until you see the first page.

My biggest fear as a longtime fan of the Alien franchise was getting Marvel’s kid-friendly treatment.

The swearing isn’t there like it was in Dark Horse, but the violence has remained. Look, it doesn’t make the franchise by any stretch of the imagination. It does add to the layers of fear developed through reading a series strictly for adults. Good start Marvel.

God of War #1 (Dark Horse)

God of War has long been considered Sony’s main franchise. After a long run on the PlayStation 3, it appeared Kratos was headed for the heap of long forgotten video game characters. Enter 2018’s Game of the Year: God of War. Kratos was officially back, but this time it was with a kid in a whole new world. Also the beard.

Dark Horse’s newest video game to comic book run will fill in the pieces missing from Kratos’ jump to Norse Mythology. Don’t worry we get the beard backstory almost immediately.

Scream: King in Black #1 (Marvel)

You know my thoughts on Clay McLeod Chapman as a writer for Marvel. You know my thoughts on Scream as a character. Love them both.

This is a bittersweet little tail that let’s us check-in on Andi Benton and Scream. They are stronger than even and challenge Knull with surprising success.

That’s the sweet. The bitter? It’s a one-shot deal. Marvel, if in the one in a million chance you see this, bring back Scream, Benton, and Chapman for a run.

Entertainment extra: Demon’s Souls

Entertainment extra! I love everything an immature 38-year-old should. We’ve already mentioned it, so let’s talk video games one more time.

I was one of the fortunate ones to get a PS5 on launch day. I’m not bragging. I’m simply stating a fact. This gave me an early in for games like Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

If you get a chance, checkout Miles Morales. If you are really feeling good about yourself get Demon’s Souls. I know, you thought I was going to talk about Spider-Man.

The reason I bring it up is to talk about what a must play this game is for the PS5. It’s challenging. It’s frustrating. It’s crazy difficult. The remake is so beautiful. If you really want to see something cool, checkout some of the comparison videos on YouTube.

My recommendation for the month, if you have a PS5, get Demon’s Souls.

First Comic Book Day!

Isle of Comics is a weekly stop for me. They are the best when it comes to holding comics, getting unique orders, and providing a weekly ear to talk shop.

Free Comic Book Day will be turning 20 on August 14 this year. To celebrate, Isle of Comic and artist Skottie Young are teaming up to make a special T-shirt.

Comics I’m reading:

1. King in Black #5 (We will be visiting this series later)

2. Deadpool: Nerdy at Thirty

3. Savage Avengers Vol. 3: Enter the Dragon

4. Curse of Man-Thing #1

5. Alien #1