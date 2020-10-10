Let's see what you're reading. Send recommendations to BrettC@northcentralpa.com You might get a shoutout on the video or in the column!

Williamsport, Pa. – It certainly is the year of the video game and console. Sony and Microsoft announced they will be dropping new systems right before the holiday season. Perfectly timed!

As we all anticipate an exciting close to the year strictly based on comics and video games, let’s take some time to enjoy both forms of entertainment as they collide.

We've been given some treats both ways recently. I know I’ve mentioned Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. If I haven’t, here’s me mentioning it. Go. Get. The. Game.

It’s so much fun and if you’ve even wondered what it would be like to glide through the city you’ll quickly find out. Spider-Man is that dude when it comes to swinging through the city and saving the day and it’s never been more fun to experience it.

Going the other way, we find ourselves with titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Mega Man. All have had been released within the last two or three years with Horizon Zero Dawn and Mega Man currently enjoying runs. We’re going to take a deeper dive into everything comics and games has to offer.

On a complete side note, I would like to give a shoutout to Clay McLeod Champman. Your words mean a lot to me. I’m not on Instagram, but I got the message. Thank you so much. Keep up all the good work. I’ll continue to read.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team

You can’t be the most hyped or anticipated video game of the year without a comic book being released a couple months before you make an appearance, right?

Well, consider Cyderpunk 2077 to be of that class. It recently made its comic book debut, "Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team" follows the story of a lone team member who is the only survivor of an ambush. We’re only two comics in so I don’t want to give too much away, but if you are looking for a deep look into Night City, this is the place.

The story revolves around an integration of a team member named Nadia as she recovers from trauma of her own. I’m excited for next month’s issue. I’m also excited for the game which means the comic book is doing its job.

Savage Avengers Volume 2 TPB

Conan and Punisher escape the Savage Land with the casket of the Frank Castle’s family. Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom team up to deal with Kulan Gath. The battle is on.

It’s always a good time when you bring together a group of comic bad boys for an epic team up. The battle is getting closer to a conclusion and it has been great.

The main takeaway in this one is the story being formed around Conan in the real world. He’s on a long journey throughout this one. It’s mapped throughout the entire comic. His interactions with people are great. He always seems completely out of place but in control of the situation. It’s a fun tale that has a lot of good things to look forward to.

King Deadpool TPB

We already talked about a few in this series, but it’s time to get serious with the official release of the trade paperback. All things considered, six issues of Deadpool all rolled into one book sounds good.

The title pretty much explains it all. Deadpool accepts an offer to take down the King of the Monsters on Staten Island. Yup: Deadpool, Staten Island, and the King of the Monsters.

I’m not going to give up too much on the fight for Staten Island supremacy, but it’s Deadpool and it delivers. There’s also a lead into a possible X-Men crossover.

The standout character, besides Deadpool, is his pet dolphin Jeff. He doesn’t have a ton of lines throughout the six issues, but he’s definitely going to become a fan favorite. I can just picture the four series spin-off now.

Before Watchmen: Ozymandias and Crimson Corsair

Let’s get it out of the way right now. I’m in love with Watchmen. I think it’s one of the most important stories in our brief history on this planet. That includes the graphic novel and the show. It will also include the Before Watchmen series DC comics released to tell the back stories of the main characters involved in the original graphic novel.

I’m just getting into these comics so we’re going to take it nice and slow. They are all broken up by character, so we’ll start with Ozymandias. Why not, right? He’s the smartest man alive.

Not sure if it was by design or just the way I happened to start the series, but this one answers a lot of questions about the original work and the character involved. It even answers a huge one of the original works.

It’s been another fun month talking shop and comics. Make sure to check out our Facebook video where I take a deep dive into these comics. I also used props. Who doesn’t love props?! Give it a watch.

REST IN POWER

Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020

WAKANDA FOREVER.

Brett’s Recommended Reading:

1. The Amazing Spider #850

2. Venom #26

3. Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1-2

4. X-Men TPB Volume 1

5. X-Force TPB Volume 1