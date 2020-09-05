Williamsport—Anyone notice how I capitalized the “s” in Scream? Well, there is a reason for it, and we will get to it soon enough.

As we begin the fifth column in this ongoing series, we should take some time to focus on the people doing it the right way. Recently, Isle of Comics held it is annual “Free Comic Book Day” and Comic-Con in one monster blowout for the community.

“Overall, the event went very well,” Event Promotions for Isle of Comics John Covey said. “With concerns of COVID-19, we were anxious to see how this event would go. We were completely blown away with the support from the community. Everyone wore masks and followed our social distancing rules without any complication. While inside greeting those who received free books, I spoke with a gentleman who came over three hours away specifically to our event. He was so thankful and grateful for us to continue through with Free Comic Book Day, it warmed my heart."

Personally, I enjoy Free Comic Book Day as we get to meet new people, see familiar faces, and celebrate the love for the comic book industry. Normally, Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May, but the crowd was very receptive and thoroughly enjoyed having it, even when it was postponed.

I was worried at first about turnout, but with the event taking place in the parking lot with a limited number of people being allowed it shop, it worked perfectly. Patrons were distanced and people got to rock costumes throughout the event. My personal favorite was a Mario and Luigi mother-child duo that stole the show.

It was a fun day and I loaded up on free comics. I also made a purchase or two we might end up chatting about in the column. With out further delay, let’s get on with the show.

Isle of Comics will kick off another event this month as they will hosting their “End of the Summer” sale on September 12.

Scream: Curse of Carnage

We talked about Scream and Miss Andi Benton in an earlier column. You know I’m a fan. If you haven’t been reading the columns (Shame!) then let’s do a really quick recap.

Benton has no family, no friends, and no support. That all changes when she inherits a symbiotic relationship with an alien being named Scream. They instantly connect as Benton and Scream try to coexist in the world. Family is a strong theme in this six-part series. It’s dark and there’s even some crossover aspects that will leave you wanting to continue the story. Punisher, Sandman, and Scream anybody?

It’s fantastic. It’s also a breath of fresh air as Marvel let writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Chris Mooneyham and Garry Brown be as creative as they want, which leads to a dark tale with writing and art to back everything up.

When the whole COVID-19 pandemic hit, Scream: Curse of Carnage was in the middle of its current run. It made it No. 5, but with the shutdown it looked like that might be all the further it would go. Marvel then released a digital copy for issue six. I was a little heartbroken since I don’t buy digital comics, but Marvel made amends buy tucking it away in the first trade of the collection.

Get the trade if you are interested. It came out at the beginning of the Month and it’s well worth the price. You get pictures of multiple variants covers along with a continuation of the series. Maybe we’ll get No. 7. I don’t want to spoil anything.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Look west. Got you! Yes, one of the most anticipated games of 2021 will without question be one of the reasons people buy a PS5, but what’s it doing here in a column about comics?!

Recently Titan Comics introduced us to a new series centered around the Horizon Zero Dawn universe. The artwork is amazing. The comic itself is put together on thick pieces of paper that give it a little more weight than the average comic. Yes, Aloy is on the front cover and plays a part in the comic.

There was an issue floating around for Free Comic Book Day and I happened to pick it up. It’s just as good as the first issue in the series. Horizon Zero Dawn was a surprise smash hit for PlayStation and its seemly endless supply of exclusive titles. The comic might be headed in the same direction as it carves out a deeper, richer story for Aloy.

Archie vs. the Predator

You read that right. Archie vs. the Predator.

I just recently finished this crossover from Dark Horse Comics and Archie Comics and loved every minute of it. This isn’t the Predator crossing over into Archie Comics and becoming a tamed down version of himself. No, it’s bloody, gory, and insanely fun.

It’s the story of Archie and his friends looking to have a memorable Spring Break until a juvenile Predator shows up the ruin the fun. I don’t want to give too much away, but Jughead definitely has a memorial scene in the comic. If you’re a fan of Archie Comics be warned, you will see blood and guts. If you’re a Predator fan, kick back and enjoy another great story from Dark Horse Comics.

Covey’s recommendations, “Personally, my favorite genre is horror, so a few companies have been releasing some awesome stuff gearing toward the spooky season. Lately, I do have to say that BOOM! Studios has been killing it with some hot titles lately including "Something is Killing the Children". Personally, I am most excited for The Boys as Season 2 of the Amazon Prime TV Series which is set to debut within the next couple weeks. I do not want to spoil anything, but we definitely recommend reading the series before watching the show. Come in and ask Tracey (Isle Of Comics Owner) about The Boys. She will tell you all about it.”

Recommended Reading:

Horizon Zero Dawn (issued 1-2 are out along with a Free Comic Book day issue)

Venom #26

Savage Avengers TPB Volume 2

Archie vs. Predator Volume 1

Wolverine Omnibus Volume 1