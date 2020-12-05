Williamsport—What makes a really good comic book superhero?

The answer is simple to me. It’s what makes Batman good, but what makes Spider-Man great. A good villain.

Look, I know, Batman baddies are outstanding. The Joker is one of the all-time greats who deserved his own story on the big screen. After the Joker I would argue Batman’s enemies are limited.

Spider-Man, on the other hand, boasts two of my favorite comic book characters in Venom and Carnage. The funny thing about both of those bad boys, they are from recent Spider-Man runs. Well, at least within the last 20 years.

Spider-Man comics have been coming out once or twice a month for a long, long time. Over that span he has built a near unstoppable list of bad buys often complicated enough of earn their own runs.

Kraven the Hunter

Nobody turns New York upside down better than the crazy Russian looking to inflict pain on Spider-Man.

Kraven is the world’s greatest big-game hunter, who considers the Web-Slinger as prey equal to him. Proving himself requires Spider-Man to bite the big one. It often leads to crazy encounters where Kraven attempts to trap Spider-Man.

My personal favorite Kraven story takes place in a recent run with Nick Spender.

If you want to talk about villains just imagine how crazy it gets when Kraven traps all the animal themed baddies in Central Park for a big-game hunt. Oh yeah, Spider-Man gets trapped in Central Park too and becomes the main attraction for Kraven and his son.

It’s already in trade form. It can be found for cheap all over the place. The book contains Amazing Spider-Man #16-23, #16.HU, and #18-20.HU.

The run really has a lot of great parts and memorable appearances by Spider-Man villains. My personal favorite part involves the Gibbon, Vulture, and a double-cross.

As always, I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s definitely worth a read.

Carnage

Venom’s son and one of Spider-Man’s most powerful enemies.

Carnage is all the evil of a serial killer wrapped up in a symbiote should be. He has taken over entire cities. He has battled and defeated many of Marvel’s greatest heroes. He has done it all. In terms of being a bad guy.

Here is a look at some of my favorite Carnage stories. His catalogue is thick. It has produced two full volume omnibus that span more than 800 pages of content.

Maximum Carnage is the essential reading for Carnage. It’s his first main story with Spider-Man and it instantly pushes him into the top of the list for bad guys.

The story opens with Carnage claiming his first body by chasing a random person he chose out of a phone book. It continues in that fashion for most of the run. Spider-Man, desperate to record a victory over Carnage, gets help from Black Cat and Venom to help.

The showdown between Venom and Carnage is one of the best in comic book history. Spider-Man is pushed to the brink as New Yorkers turn on themselves after a mind control device takes control.

It’s an incredible read that see Spider-Man and Venom actually team up. This is the definitive reading for Carnage if you are interested.

The next one to check out is Deadpool vs. Carnage, because, well, Deadpool vs. Carnage.

It’s everything you’d expect from a Deadpool led comic. It’s violent, over the top, and funny all at the same time. Deadpool is one of the best characters in comics and having a worthy opponent like Carnage helps push the entertainment levels through the roof.

We will get the ultimate Carnage story at the end of the column. It deserves its own place. Trust me.

Venom

Ha! And you thought I was going to do something more conventional. We are staying with the symbiotes.

Venom is not only my favorite Spider-Man villain, but he’s also one of my favorite comic book characters period. He is in my opinion the most recognizable villain in Marvel comics.

Venom has had countless mini-series, a movie, and annuals. He’s also the character involved in Marvel’s best series at the moment. Yes, it’s called Venom.

I could speak on my love for Donny Cates and the current Venom story, but you already know how much I love it. It’s the best thing in comic books across any brand, story, or character, and it’s about to get a whole lot better with the appearance of Knull. By the way, if all this seems like nonsense, do yourself a favor pick up the floppies or trades and, as Roger would say in American Dad, dive on in.

Venom: Separation Anxiety is, outside of the current, my favorite Venom story. It features the Life Foundation, Spider-Man, and introduces another one of my top symbiotes in Scream.

It’s a story about separation obviously, but it’s also one that features a team-up with Spider-Man and Venom. We also meet Riot, who starred as Venom’s opponent in the movie.

Ever wonder how Marvel keeps track of all the symbiote craziness. Once again Cates is the answer. He has transformed the story of Venom and taken every symbiote and made it one.

Absolute Carnage

I’m not really sure where this one falls under. It’s Venom, Spider-Man, and every other superhero that has ever come into contact with a symbiote.

It’s my favorite Marvel event to date. We’ve hit the main story up more than once so let’s focus on a side story or two.

The first story is one that draws from earlier Venom stories as we welcome back four of the five Life Foundation symbiotes. Just incase all that awesomeness doesn’t grab you, Clay McCleod Chapman pens this tale.

Outside of Cates, McCleod is my top writer at Marvel.

Much like his take on the current Scream run, this one is dark. There really isn’t much of a way around it. This is not a story I would recommend for children, but that’s what makes it so good.

It’s rare in Marvel comics a story makes such a bold choice to embrace the dark side and keep rolling.

The story starts with what appears to be a coming of age or heartwarming tale of parents working things out and staying together. It does not last long as a different sort of family reunites.

That takes right to Absolute Carnage Scream. This story actually sets McCleod up with a run as the series lead on Scream: Curse of Carnage.

Let’s check in with my friends at Isle of Comics and see what their thoughts are on comic villains. Maybe they’ll even share some reading recommendations. Thank you, Joe Figured from Isle of Comics, for all the help.

1.) Who is your favorite comic bad guy, and why?

Joe's Answer: "It would have to be Terrax the Tamer. He was the Herald of Galactus; he is very strong, brutal, and tactical when it came to his assault. Terrax's first appearance was in Fantastic Four #211 as the new Herald."

2.) Who is your favorite Spider-Man bad guy?

Joe's Answer: "Morbius, the Living Vampire! He has an interesting origin, a very cool design, and has great stories! Marvel released a movie trailer this year set to release in 2021, starring Jared Leto."

3.) What are you reading?

Joe's Answer: "A new conspiracy-story based book, Department of Truth (Image Comics) is an interesting read. We all have read the first two issues that have come out and the title is definitely worth the read. James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds have knocked it out of the park.

Brett’s Reading Recommendations

1. Absolute Carnage Omnibus

2. King in Black #1

3. Deadpool vs. Carnage

4. Venom Separation Anxiety

5. Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage