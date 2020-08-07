Williamsport—As you know, comics aren’t immune to COVID-19.

The industry was shut down and comics were put on hold for a while. Fans waited as the world was stopped. It was not just the industry, but it hurt to not have the weekly routine of picking up comics.

The industry appears to be headed back to some type of normal as comics are hitting deadlines and being shipped. In a move that will make all local readers happy, Isle of the Comics has planned to keep the yearly tradition of free comics alive.

In a combination of “Free Comic Book Day” and the Williamsport Comic-con, Isle of Comics will host an event on August 9 with guest, free comics, food, and fun. It will be held in the parking in front of the store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s going off Sunday rain or shine. Parking will be in the church right across the street.

“With many events throughout the USA being cancelled or postponed, it has really hit independent creators and vendors hard,” John Covey said about the upcoming event. “Some use this industry as their main source of income and are doing as much as they can despite all that is going on. This is another huge point of why we are arranging this event outside. Everyone is struggling, and so this will be a perfect way to help support them. Some guests traveling a far distance that we originally had decided to not attend, but they are still supporting us from home. Majority of the guests and independent creators were all for the move, and they are still excited to attend the event, especially now with it being outdoors.”

Isle of Comics will be enforcing a strict mask policy. No mask. No entry.

It’s free and fans should be more than happy to wear a mask. Dress like your favorite hero and enjoy. Just make sure to pick one with a full-face mask.

“After recent regulation, our idea was to partner the Williamsport Comic Con with Isle of Comics to present Free Comic Book Day; allowing us to bring the event to the public,” Covey said. “With limited space at the store and the parking lot, we are totally maxed with space for vendors, creators, and guests. Transitioning outside was not as difficult for us as we have previously organized events at the store before. Our only challenge we faced was to ensure that we had a safe social distancing room underneath our tents.”

Aliens, Predators, Aliens vs Predators all gone

For 30 years Dark Horse Comics were all about Aliens and Predators. They were the lone publisher to release comics with the beloved franchises. That now changed.

The creatures we love will be doing battle across new pages as Marvel has officially acquired the licenses to publish these comics. This is not a bad thing. Marvel has already released statement saying we could see comics as soon as January 2021.

I must admit they are the reason I got back into comics after graduating college. The runs of Aliens, Predators, and Aliens vs Predator have always had their own niche in the comic book universe. They have never really had their own lengthy run through the years, but they have always had a spot in small mini-series form.

Some of the worry could begin when you think about the direction Marvel might take the franchises. We could see some crazy crossovers, which could be a good or bad thing. Personally, I’m not really interested in seeing Aliens invade the Spider-man universe to fight either Peter Parker or Miles Morales. Take those same Aliens, mix in some Predator, and throw in the Hulk or Punisher and I will read it all day and night. It really will come down to preference.

What has always made these franchises special, especially with Dark Horse, is the ability to carve their own story. Aliens and Predators fight, but it has been truly epic to see where some of these creators have taken them.

It is a little sad. And that is coming from a guy who most definitely loves Marvel comics. I have always liked and enjoyed the distance both franchises have kept from the mainstream comic scene. It’s allowed them to be violent and unique in their own way.

We will get to see what exactly it’s all going to be about as Marvel has announced plans to start new stories as soon as 2121. It will be interesting to see what exactly they come up with. Dark Horse has set an extremely high bar when it comes to the franchises.

God of War will defeat any media

Speaking of Dark Horse Comics, let’s jump outside of the Marvel Universe and talk video games and comics.

Kratos is a boss. He’s defeated the gods of Olympus and thought the life of war and carnage was a thing of the past. Settled down and now raising a child with a wife, his most recent video game adventure is epic.

Prior to the release of the masterpiece on PlayStation, a comic book was release by Dark Horse as a lead up to the game. I recently finished both.

The comic doesn’t exactly expand the story other than adding an extra adventure for Kratos. He gets attacked by giant bear men and heads out on an adventure to take revenge.

The artwork is outstanding in this comic book. Kratos jumps off the page and the action sequences really pop. It’s an all-around winner and worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of the video game.

Dark Horse might be losing Aliens and Predator, but it has focused on videos games. Cyber Punk 2077 is an upcoming release to keep an eye out for.

Omnibus watch

We got a big one that will be released next month. Marvel decided to give one to the fans as it combined the complete Absolute Carnage story into one giant omnibus. It will include every comic across the run.

Reading recommendations

Venom #26

God of War

Aliens: Nightmare Asylum

Predator: Concrete Jungle

Aliens: Dust to Dust

Guest and Features for Sunday

- Tony Atlas, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler

- Mr. Lobo & his wife, Dixie - TV Show Hosts for Cinema Insomnia

- Scott Beatty - Comic Writer for DC and IDW

- Chris Ring - Writer/Illustrator for Action Lab Entertainment

- Howie Noel - Writer/Illustrator for "TaraNormal"/"TAPS Paranormal Magazine" (South Williamsport native returning for this event)

- Jay Fife - Artist for Image Comics