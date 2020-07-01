Comic Book Column #3: Diamonds are not forever in publishing

Diamond Publishing

On June 5, DC Comics dropped Diamond Comic Distributors as its source to ship comics throughout the world. It was shocking.

DC and Diamond had been in business together for more than 25 years. There were hints of trouble brewing as COVID-19 wiped out the industry for a couple months, but it was still surprising to see a company that accounts for nearly 30 percent of the industry part ways with Diamond Comic Distributors.

DC will now distribute its comics through either Lunar Distribution or UCS Comic Distributors, or, Penguin Random House, which has distributed DC’s graphic novels for a longtime.

Problems seemed to start in March when Diamond shutdown production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most companies accepted the decision, but DC decided to move in a different direction to keep books on the shelves. It elected to go with Lunar and UCS, two of the biggest online distributors in the world.

This not only hurt Diamond it hurt the greater landscape. Lunar and UCS are online giants. They distribute thousands of comics across the country. They also work with Midtown comics, which again, fall directly in competition to local stores. Those giant sellers can offer discounts directly to the customers that local shops just can’t afford to do.

Orders for pull list can be thrown together on their site. It’s simple and easy, but it takes away from the local comic shops which have been the lifeblood of this industry for years.

Look, everybody deserves a piece of the pie, but when local shops are forced to eat off the same plate as the companies looking to compete directly with them, you can see the in balance that takes place. It’s eating off the same plate but being forced to eat pudding with chopsticks against a person using an oversized spoon.

Local comic shops have supported this industry for years. They kept the major publishers afloat through difficult times. DC’s move shakes the industry and it puts fans and local shops in a difficult position.

Yes, this is just the comic book industry to some people, but it also paints a bigger picture that could be heading toward us in the future as mega giants like Wal-mart and Amazon take over everything. Local shops shouldn’t be in this position. I will stand firmly by supporting my local shop. Goodbye DC comics for me until something can be fixed.

Deadpool

In 1991, the comic book world changed for the better.

Imagine a world were Deadpool did not exists. It is a quite one and much less entertaining.

Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza flipped comic books over and then some in 1991 when Deadpool graced the cover of New Mutants #98. It was his first appearance. Since then, there’s been countless guess appearances, mini-series, and crossovers.

Deadpool is one of the most recognizable characters in comic books or movies. He was insanely popular before the movie. Now that there’s two and more appearances on the way, the character is hitting an all-time high.

In 1997, Deadpool received his very own series. Joe Kelly, who is credited with giving the “Merc with a Mouth” his fourth wall-breaking abilities, wrote the first run with Ed McGuinness providing the art.

The Deadpool we all know, and love, started to take shape as Kelly moved away from the villain role as the character started to become more of an action hero comedy parody.

From that point on Deadpool moved around from a couple different writers and artist, never really getting a grip on his own series until Daniel Way. Deadpool had a voice, the ability to break the fourth wall, and super cool abilities that made him stand above so many other characters.

Recently, Deadpool has launched another standalone series written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Chris Bachalo. Instead of letting the two continue the series Marvel launched a little over a year prior, Thompson and Bachalo got to start over with what would become the sixth No. 1 issue for Deadpool.

Thompson and Bachalo have our favorite “Merc with a Mount” heading off to Staten Island for a showdown with the King of Monsters. That’s right. Deadpool fights the king off all monsters on Staten Island, because of course he does.

It’s not quite as slapstick as some of his runs, but Thompson knows how to write for Mr. Pool. She keeps the story balanced and moves it along smoothly as Deadpool manages a new cast of characters and a potential showdown with the King of Monsters. Who am I kidding? Of course, he fights the King of the Monsters. It is Deadpool we’re talking about. He also befriends a land shark along with setting up a possible crossover with the current X-Men series.

The series just hit No. 5 as Marvel comics started to fill shelves once again. It says a lot that it was one of the series brought back after the stoppage thanks to COVID-19. Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most popular franchises and Thompson has it headed in a different, but wildly entertaining direction.

Miles Morales continues to grow…

Last month I got to confess to everyone that I’m in love with everything Miles Morales.

He’s the Spider-man we didn’t even know we needed. He’s spanned three runs, a movie, and plenty of guess appearances.

After Sony’s smash hit with Spider-man on PS4 the announcement was made that Miles Morales will be headlining the first Spider-man game on Sony’s PS5. This is amazing news for fans of Morales.

