Mill Hall, Pa. — Tylor Cochran of Williamsport won his second RaceSaver Sprint Car feature of the season at the Speedway Friday night.

AJ Stroup of Middleburg won his third feature of season, claiming the summer championship event presented by BAM’s Mobile Electronic.

Brayden Kuhn of Greencastle won the 270 Micros, Johnny Smith of Scranton won the 600 Micros and Larry Beachel of New Columbia won the 4-Cylinders.

Sprint Car feature

Tyler Cochran and Josh Fox started on the front row for the 25-lap RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event. On the first lap, Johnny Smith and Matt Kline tangled in turn two on the initial start. On the restart Fox, jumped into the lead with Cochran, Timmy Bittner, and Ryan Kissinger running in the top four.

Fox led by several car lengths by the completion of lap number ten. On lap number 11, Kissinger and Bittner were in a contested battle for the third position, as the leaders caught the rear of the field Fox worked his way through lapped traffic with Cochran on his rear bumper. On lap number 14, Cochran made a pass for the lead, as Bittner also passed Fox for second place.

With five laps remaining, Cochran led Bittner, Jeffrey Weaver, Ryan Kissinger, and Mike Kohler. The top five continued to race their way through lapped traffic to the checkered flag. It was the second win of the year for Cochran. Bittner finished second, followed by Weaver, Kissinger, and Kohler. Sixth through tenth were Matt Tebbs, Dale Schweikart, Fox, Logan Jones and Mike Alleman.

Heat races were won by Tebbs, Owen Dimm, and Johnny Smith.

Pro Stocks

AJ Stroup and Brad Mitch brought the field of twenty pro-stocks to the green flag. Stroup took the lead with Mitch, AJ Hoffman, Robert Tressler, and Cory Long in the top five.

On lap number five, Mitch’s car spun to slow the field. Stroup held off AJ Hoffman for the restart.

At the halfway point, ninth place starter Brandon Moser moved into second and began to chase down Stroup. With five laps to go, Stroup lead Moser Hoffman and Johnny Bouse. Stroup held off the challenges to lead every lap over Moser, Hoffman, Bouse, and AY Schilling. Sixth through tenth were Tommy Dawson, Brad Mitch, Noah Jensen, Robert Tressler, and Noah Kissinger.

Heats were won by Stroup, Mitch, and Bouse.

270 Micros

Greencastle’s Brayden Kuhn started on the pole for the 270 Micro feature. The event's only caution came out on lap number two for Steven Fernburg Jr. Kuhn executed a flawless restart with Jeffrey Weaver running in second followed by Cory Stabley, Timmy Bittner and Mac Wert.

On lap number six, Stabley pulled his car into the infield, as Kuhn continued to pace the field. By lap 10, Kuhn and Weaver came upon lapped traffic. Kuhn held off Weaver to record his first career feature event. Third through fifth were Timmy Bittner, Mac Wert, and John Roberts. Sixth through tenth were Luke Hess, Logan Hammaker, Tom Quiggle, Mathew Dixson, and Stabley.

Heats were won by Stabley and Kuhn.

600 Micro Sprints

Mikey Smith and Jeffrey Weaver started on the front row of the 600 Micro Sprint feature event. Smith led the first lap, before his brother Johnny Smith advanced from the fourth starting spot to take the lead. The caution came out on lap number four from Weaver, who stopped in turn four.

The Smith brothers continued to battle for first and second, while Trevor Teats and Derek Swartz battled for third and fourth. On lap number seven Teats and Swartz tangled, forcing Teats to go to the pit area. On the final lap, Swartz passed Mikey Smith.

Johnny Smith earned the win over Swartz, Mikey Smith, Timmy Bittner, and Prestyn Brown. Sixth through tenth were Dakota Shaeffer, Mitchell Holden, Chase Rousey, Trevor Teats, and Mason Peters.

Heats were won by Bittner and Johnny Smith.

4-Cylinders

Larry Beachel started on the outside of the front row. Beachel would lead every lap to claim the victory. Andrew Ricketts who started fourth, ran in the second spot for the first five laps. Shawn Stahl, who started eighth worked his way up through the field and took over second place by the halfway point of the race.

Beachel cruised to the checkered flag with Stahl finishing second over Joey Snook, Anthony Potter, Matt Cochran, Coty Maines, Adam Harris, Jimmy Delozier, and Kyle Strouse.

Heats were won by Potter and Beachel.

This coming Friday, September 9, the Stroud Family will present the Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for the Limited Late Models. Also on the card will be the Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and the 4-Cylinders. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7 p.m.

For the latest speedway information, visit the speedway website at clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

SPRINTS: 1. Tylor Cochran 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Ryan Kissinger 5. Mike Kohler 6. Matt Tebbs 7. Dale Schweikart 8. Josh Fox 9. Logan Jones 10. Mike Alleman 11. Cody Hauck 12. Dustin Prettyleaf 13. Ryan Lynn 14. Reed Thompson 15. Levi Brungard 16. Wyatt Walizer 17. Nathan Pierce 18. Dakota Schweikart 19. Kyle Knopp 20. Josh Beamer 21. Owen Dimm 22. Matt Kline 23. Johnny Smith 23. DJ Cassler DNS James Bilger

PRO STOCKS: 1. AJ Stroup 2. Brandon Moser 3. AJ Hoffman 4. Johnny Bouse 5. AY Schilling 6. Tommy Dawson 7. Brad Mitch 8. Noah Jensen 9. Robert Tressler 10. Noah Kissinger 11. Kris Orwig Sr 12. Rich Fye 13. Sam Jensen 14. Todd Geyer 15. Kurt Way 16. Cory Long 17. Marc Bitler 18. Austin Hulsizer 19. Logan Hile 20. Mike Gray

270 MICROS: 1. Brayden Kuhn 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Mac Wert 5. John Roberts 6. Luke Hess 7. Logan Hammaker 8. Tom Quiggle 9. Mathew Dixson 10. Corey Stabley 11. Steven Fernburg Jr. 12. Matt Dixon DNS Hunter Zimmerman, Evan Dickey

600 MICROS: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Derek Swartz 3. Mikey Smith 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Prestyn Brown 6. Dakota Sheaffer 7. Mitchell Holden 8. Chase Rousey 9. Trevor Teats 10. Mason Peters 11. Jeffrey Weaver DNS Corey Bowmaster, Frank Gentile

4-CYLINDERS: 1. Larry Beachel Jr. 2. Shawn Stahl 3. Joey Snook 4. Anthony Potter 5. Matt Cochran 6. Coty Maines 7. Adam Harris 8. Nick Snook 9. Jimmy Delozier 10. Kyle Strouse 11. Summer Beachel 12 Michael Barrett 13. Bryun Hackenberg 14. Andrew Ricketts 15. Troy Bennett 16. Tyler Stahl 17. Brian Haagen 18. Hunter Flook DNS Matt Weaver, Dillan Hoover.

