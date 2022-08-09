Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition.

The Phil Walter Classic will pay $6,300, which honors Walter’s iconic #63 Sprint Car. Walter has 29 career wins at the speedway, with his first win occurring on May 12, 1989, during the speedway’s inaugural season.

“Walter was one of the original stars of the Clinton County Speedway,” says speedway promoter Jason McCahan. “We are thrilled to honor Phil Walter and his accomplishments, especially what he has done for sprint car racing at Clinton County Speedway.”

Walter was the 1993 Sprint Car Division Champion, when he won 10 of the 15 Sprint Car races hosted that year.

Ryan Smith of Kunkletown, PA won the 410 Sprint Car Shootout in 2021, when the 410 Sprints made their first return to the speedway in a decade. Smith and his #6 team will be back to defend their title.

Some of the drivers who have indicated that they will be in attendance are #8 Billy Dietrich of Aspers, Pa.; #75 Tyler Ross from Lincoln University, Pa.; #47 Adam Carberry of Hilltown, PA; #23 Devon Borden of Raymond, WA; #35 Tyler Esh of Providence, Pa.; and #11A Austin Bishop of Elverson, Pa.; the 2019 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year.

“We are expecting a great turnout of Sprint Cars for this event,” said McCahan. “Drivers are pleased with the .”

In addition to NAPA Toner Auto Parts, a number of associate sponsors will offer prizes for Fast Time in Time Trials, Heat Race Winners, Hard Charger Award, and other contingency prizes for the 410 Sprint Cars.

In addition to the 410 Sprint Cars, the IMCA Modifieds will be part of the program in a $1,000 to win event. River Valley Builders of Selinsgrove is sponsoring a championship race for the 4-Cylinders paying $500 to the winner.

Gates on Saturday will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 7PM. General Admission is $20. Students are $15 and kids 12 and under accompanied by a paid adult are free

The Friday night show will feature the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, 600 Micros, and the 4-Cylinders. The Pro Stocks will compete in a special summer championship presented by Leonard Landscape Supply.

Gates on Friday will open at 5 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 7 p.m. General Admission is $12. Students are $10 and kids 12 and under accompanied by a paid adult are free.

