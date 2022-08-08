Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway hosted a mid-week fair race to coincide with the 49th Annual Clinton County Fair.

The night featured $500 to win events for the 270 Micro Sprint and the 600 Micro Sprints won by Ross Perchak and Jeffrey Weaver. Brandon Moser won the Pro Stock and Bentley Williamson won the 4-Cylinder Main event.

270 Micros

Tom Quiggle and Mac Wert brought the field of 270 Micros to the green flag. Weaver quickly advanced to the front with Wert, Zackery Glass, Braden Spencer, and Perchak in the top five.

On lap number three, racing action came to a stop when two cars flipped in turn number four. Hunter Zimmerman and Nathan McDowell were both okay.

When the race restarted, Weaver’s car had a mechanical issue, forcing him to take his car to the pits, giving Mac Wert the lead. Wert lead until the halfway mark. Perchak then made the pass as the duo exited turn number two

Zachery Glass moved into second place on the following lap, shuffling Wert back to third. Precheck held off Glass to pick of the victory over Glass, Wert, Timmy Bittner, and Brayden Spencer.

Heat races were won by Weaver and Perchak.

600 Micro Sprints

Sierra Hauck shared the front row with her brother Jeffrey Weaver for the start of the 600 Micro Sprints. Weaver won the sibling rivalry by leading the first lap. Meanwhile the Smith Brothers, Johnny Smith and Mikey Smith, battled for third and fourth postion. Johnny Smith passed Hauck on lap number seven for the runner-up postion. Cody Hauck moved into the top five, by lap number 10.

Weaver would continue to lead every lap, with Johnny Smith finishing second, Mikey Smith took third, with Cody Hauck, and Dakota Sheaffer finishing in the top five.

Heat races were won by Timmy Bittner and Johnny Smith.

Pro Stocks

Jason Smith and Robert Tressler started on the front row of the Pro Stock feature. Tressler took the early lead with Smith, Brandon Moser, Kris Orwig, and Bradley Benton in the top five.

Tressler and Smith were in an epic battle, with Tressler leading each lap by a narrow margin. At the halfway mark, Moser made his move and passed both Tressler and Smith exiting turn number two. Moser would lead the remaining laps to claim the win. Tressler was second, Smith was third, Noah Jensen was fourth, and Rich Fye completed the top five.

Tressler won the heat race.

4-Cylinders

Fourth place starter Larry Beachel, Jr. marched his way to the front to lead the opening laps of the 4-Cylinder feature event. By lap number five, Beachel led Blake Snyder, Lee Zook, Troy Bennett, and John Bower.

A series of cautions on laps eight and nine regrouped the field for a dash to the finish. Lee Zook moved into second on lap number nine, as Bentley Williamson broke into the top five. On the final lap Zook took the lead, with Williamson, Bennett, Kyler Stahl, and Matt Weaver completing the top five. Zook however failed post-race inspection, giving the victory to Williamson.

Heat races were won by Bower, Beachel, and Williamson.

The Clinton County Speedway was scheduled to race on Friday, August 5, but morning showers and evening showers forced officials to cancel the event. Clinton County will return this coming weekend with a two-day show.

Friday, August 12 will feature the RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 and 600 Micros, and the 4-Cylinders presented by Leonard Landscape Supply. The event will feature the pro stocks in a summer championship.

On Saturday, August 13, the 410 Sprint cars will be the headline in the Phil Walter Classic paying $6,300 to the winner presented by NAPA Toner Auto Parts. In addition, the IMCA Modifieds and a 4-Cylinder championship will be part of the event.

For the latest speedway information, visit clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on our social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

270 Micros: 1. Ross Perchak 2. Zachery Glass 3. Mac Wert 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Brandon Spencer 6. Neil Petock 7. Cory Stabley 8. Luke Hess 9. Jillian Maurer 10. Tom Quiggle 11. Tyler Clowes 12. Cody Seigel 13. Jeffrey Weaver 14. Nathan McDowell 15. Hunter Zimmerman 16. Mat Dixson 17. Mathew Dixson DNS Steve Fernburg, Jazlyn Boyles

600 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Johnny Smith 3. Mikey Smith 4. Cody Hauck 5. Dakota Sheaffer 6. Sierra Hauck 7 Timmy Bittner 8. Trevor Teats 9. Jim Young DNS Mitchell Holden, Brice Harro

PRO STOCKS: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Robert Tressler 3. Jason Smith 4. Noah Jensen 5. Rich Fye 6. Kris Orwig 7. Brad Benton.

4 Cylinders: 1. Bentley Williamson 2. Troy Bennett 3. Kyler Stahl 4. Matt Weaver 5. Coty Maines

