Mill Hall, Pa. – Andrew Yoder of Selinsgrove is the leading all-time Limited Late Model Feature winner at the Clinton County Speedway.

This past Friday night, April 22, Yoder added another victory to his win total giving him 20 career wins at the 3/8th-mile oval. Brandon Moser of Millerstown won the Pro Stocks, Timmy Bitter of Beech Creek won the 270 Micro Sprints, and Hunter Flook of Avis won the four-cylinder main event.

Here's a recap of the action.

Limited Late Model feature event

Kevin Probst of Renovo held the pole position for the start of the 25 lap Limited Late Model Feature event with Lock Haven’s Denny Fourney on the outside. Probst led the field with third place starter Jim Yoder taking the runner up position. On lap number three, Yoder drifted high coming out of turn number two, allowing several cars to get by, including Andrew Yoder and J.R. Toner of Bellefonte. The caution waved on lap number seven for Mill Hall’s Tim Luben.

Probst restarted the race with Yoder, Toner, Matt Cochran of Williamsport, and Jim Yoder in the top five. Another caution occurred on lap number 13 for Kaiden Bard. Probst again executed a flawless restart, keeping Yoder in the runner-up position. As Matt Cochran moved into third, Jim Yoder was fourth, and Jeremey Ohl moved into fifth.

The top two were in a heated battle for the lead. Yoder attempted to use the high side of the speedway to make a pass on several occasions, but wasn’t successful until lap number 16. Yoder made the pass as the two exited the second turn. However, Probst battled back to regain the lead on the very next lap and appeared to have the dominant car of the night.

Probst appeared to be on his way to claiming his first career victory, until lap number 20. As Probst and Yoder raced into turns one and two, Tim Luben spun in front of the leaders, collecting Probst who had nowhere to go. Yoder inherited the lead with five laps remaining, leading Matt Cochran, Jim Yoder, Jeremy Ohl, and Denny Fourney.

The top five remained the same until the checkered flag, while Nick Loffredo, Kaiden Bard, Maddox Smith, Tim Luben, and Len Stroud Sr. completing the top ten.

Heat races were won by Andrew Yoder and Cochran.

Pro Stock

Robert Tressler of Lock Haven and Noah Jensen of Wapwallopen led the field to the green flag of the Pro Stock feature. Jensen took the early lead while Brandon Moser ran in second followed by Tressler, AJ Stroup, and Tommy Dawson. Moser made a pass for the lead on lap number five. Jensen maintained his position in second while Tommy Dawson and Tressler battled for third and fourth.

Moser continued to lead every lap until the finish, with Jensen finishing second. Robert Tressler finished third, Tommy Dawson fourth, and Corey Long finished fifth. Sixth through tenth were John Bouse, Kris Orwig Jr., Gary Mellott, Logan Hile, and Mike Wright.

Heat races were won by Stroup and Mellott.

270 Micro Sprint main event

Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven and Timmy Bittner of Beech Creek started on the front of the 270 Micro Sprint Main Event. Weaver took the early lead with Bittner, Zachary Glass, Mac Wert, and Levi Brungard giving chase. Eleventh place starter Cody Seigel was on the move and entered the top five by the completion of the fifth circuit.

Bittner made a pass for the lead on lap number seven. Two laps later Weaver’s car came to a stop on the front stretch. Following the restart, Bittner led Seigel, Glass, Wert, and Brayden Spencer.

The red flag came out on lap number thirteen when Cory Stabley rolled into car onto its side. The final restart, Bittner was able to hold off the challenges of Siegel for his first win of the season. Glass finished third, Spencer was fourth, and Wert completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Tom Quiggle, Shaun Musser, Michael Petock, Mitchell Holden, and Evan Dickey.

Heat races were won by Weaver, Bittner and Glass

Four Cylinder feature event

Dylan Craft took the lead for the opening laps of the four cylinder feature event. By lap number four, Justin Williams advanced to the front spot. At the races midway point, Hunter Flook of Avis, who started eighth, took the lead from Williams. Flook and Williams battled the front as they worked their way through lapped traffic.

A lap nine caution slowed the field and provide Williams an opportunity to try to make a pass on the restart. Flook however, won the race into turns one and two, with Williams, Bentley Williams, Andrew Ricketts, and Chris Small running in the top five.

Flook held off all the challenges from Williams to secure his first career win at the speedway. Justin Williams finished second, Bentley Williams was third, Chris Small was fourth, and Zach Kline completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Andrew Rickets, Donald Wynn, Chloe Smith, Joey Snook, and Shawn Williams.

Heat races were won by Dylan Craft, Justin Williams and Bentley Williams.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars plus the Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, and the Four Cylinders.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Limited Late Models: 1. Andrew Yoder 2. Matt Cochran 3. Jim Yoder 4. Jeremy Ohl 5. Denny Fourney 6. Nick Loffredo 7. Kaiden Bard 8. Maddox Smith 9. Tim Luben 10. Len Stroud Sr. 11. Kevin Probst 12. JR Stone 13. Kyle Strouse DNS Joshua Thompson.

Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Noah Jensen 3. Robert Tressler 4. Tommy Dawson 5. Cory Long 6. Johnny Bouse 7. Kris Orwig Sr. 8. Gary Mellott 9. Logan Hile 10. Mike Wright 11. AY Schilling 12. Todd Geyer 13. Rich Fye 14. AJ Stroup 15. Noah Kissinger 16. Ray Rothfuss.

270 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Cody Siegel 3. Zachary Glass 4. Brayden Spenser 5. Mac Wert 6. Tom Quiggle 7. Shaun Musser 8. Michael Petock 9. Mitchell Holden 10. Evan Dickey 11. Levi Brungard 12. Lee Dougherty 13. Cory Stabley 14. Luke Hess 15. Jeffrey Weaver 16. Tyler Clowes 17. Matt Dixson 18. Trevor Fernburg 19. Mathew Dixson 20 Logan Hammaker DNS Hunter Zimmerman, Larry Dickey.

Four Cylinders: 1. Hunter Flook, 2. Justin Williams, 3. Bentley Williams Sr. 4. Chris Small 5. Zach Kline 6. Andrew Ricketts 7. Donald Wynn 8. Chloe Smith 9. Joey Snook 10. Shawn Williams 11. Adam Harris 12. Brian Haagen 13. Bryan Hackenberg 14. Tim Muthler 15. Coty Maines 16. Paul Young 17. Brooke Potter 18. Blake Snyder 19. Dillan Craft 20. Robert Dorman 21. Zack Rill 22. Cody Beaver 23. Britnee Potter DNS: Tim Teneyck, Scott Englert, Terry Karichner.

