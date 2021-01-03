Lock Haven, Pa. – The Clinton County SPCA celebrated their first pet adoption of 2021 yesterday.

"This marks our first adoption of 2021 and a fantastic start to the NEW YEAR!" the humane organization said on Saturday.

A long-haired kitten named Moe was adopted by his loving new forever friend. This handsome boy was the last one left out of his siblings to be adopted.

"Still a kitten, Moe is playful, curious, and loves attention. He's always on the move and ready for a friend to cause trouble with!" the SPCA said. "Thank you for adopting and we wish you the best year ever!"

For more information about the Clinton County SPCA and how you can adopt, visit their Facebook page.