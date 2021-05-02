Bloomsburg, Pa. – People driving past the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds last week might have been a little surprised to see the lines of vehicles waiting to drive through.

It wasn't for the fair though – it was for mac and cheese. Bigfoot Country hosted the fourth annual Mac and Cheese Festival.

Patrons received a bag full of discounts and offers from local businesses, but the real treats were the 13 larger-than-sample-sized offerings of mac and cheese.

All 13 offerings were supplied by local businesses that included Pine Bar Inn, River Hill Meats, Jamison City Hotel, Grilled Cheese Cafe 2, Heritage Restaurant, J & D Good Eats, Maurer's Dairy & Ice Cream, Watson Inn, Lost Minded Brewing Co., The Forest House Hotel, Homer's Kitchen, Scoreboard Sports Tavern, and Edith's Kitchen.