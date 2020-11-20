While this year has been filled with a lot of negative news, there's finally some good news happening just in time for the Holiday season: The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials will be airing on television this year, after all, just not on their normal channel.

In October, it was announced the 60 year tradition of broadcasting the Charlie Brown Holiday specials on live television would not take place. The decision stemmed from a new deal that gave AppleTV+ the exclusive rights to streaming the Peanuts classics.

Related Reading: The Charlie Brown Holiday specials will not air on TV this year

After the announcement, Apple received heavy criticism from individuals upset over the loss of their beloved Charlie Brown Holiday tradition.

It seems like Apple got the message, and the company announced it has teamed up with PBS to air two of the Holiday specials on television this year.

Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving and Christmas Special will air add-free on PBS and PBS kids this year. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT (check local listings) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT (check local listings).

The classic holiday Peanuts specials will also stream ad free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 through December 13.

Although the channel may be different, since the Holiday Specials were normally broadcast on ABC, hopefully the fun-filled family tradition of celebrating the Holidays alongside the Peanuts characters will still spread the same joy.

All of the Peanut's cartoons and Charlie Brown Specials will soon be available for streaming exclusively on AppleTV+.