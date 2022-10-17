Morgan Myles continues her incredible journey on "The Voice" tonight!

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native will be trying to impress the judges and the voters once again on the ninth episode of the season airing on NBC at 8 p.m.

Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective before relocating to Nashville and touring the country for the last ten-plus years.

Over a decade later, Myles is now taking over the hit musical competition one round at a time!

Previously on the show, Myles covered Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' with contestant Steven McMorran in the battle round.

After the performance, singer Gwen Stefani referred to Myles' performance by saying "it was chilling," and Grammy-winner John Legend called her voice "fire."

Check out the performance below!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.