Harrisburg, Pa. -- Taxes from slot machines across the state have been used to help a number of horse racing features at tracks across Pennsylvania, according to Racetrack Casino's Benchmark Report.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released the report on Aug. 13, which details the impact of Pennsylvania casinos on the Commonwealth’s horse racing industry. The report is now available for download from the PGCB’s website.

The report includes and compares information gathered during the 2019 calendar year. Among the report’s findings, is tax revenue generated by the play of slot machines amounted to $238 million. The money was earmarked for enhancing purses, assisting breeding operations, providing health and pension benefits for horsemen, and supporting agricultural initiatives.

The report also shows that casinos with racetracks continue to invest in backstretch improvements. Since 2006, operators have spent over $74.5 million to build or renovate buildings and structures.

The horse racing tracks operating in conjunction with casinos in Pennsylvania are:

Thoroughbred

Parx Casino in Bucks County

Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County

Harness

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County

The Meadows Casino and Racetrack in Washington County

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Delaware County

Additionally, the report and its accompanying detailed statistical summary, provides a 5-year historical summary on:

A breakdown of PA Race Horse Development Trust Fund distributions;

Figures for breeding of both thoroughbred and standardbred horses;

Number of live races held in Pennsylvania and number of horses competing;

Purses awarded; and

Taxable handle and live racing handle.

About the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (“Act”) states that the authorization of limited gaming is intended to positively assist the Commonwealth’s horse racing industry, support programs intended to foster and promote horse breeding, and improve the living and working conditions of personnel who work and reside in and around the stable and backside areas of racetracks.

The avenue utilized through the Act to assist the horse racing industry was the creation of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund which is funded by a portion (approximately 10%) of gross revenue generated from slot machine gaming from the 12 casinos.