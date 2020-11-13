More than 19,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
Cash 5 tickets win big for Lawrence Township resident
Middletown, Pa. – A lucky winner is taking home $100,000 after buying a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket.
The ticket was sold for the Friday, Nov. 6 drawing and matched all five balls drawn, 10-16-17-19-26, meaning the buyer will win $100,000 (less withholding). Country Fair, 735 Croton Ave., New Castle earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news.
