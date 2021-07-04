LotteryScratcher_2021.jpg

Middletown, Pa. --A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Saturday, June 26 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 9-14-16-25-27, to win $1,125,526.50 less withholding. Rock City Express, 1211 Bridge St., Rockwood, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

