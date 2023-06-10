Hughesville, Pa. — The annual Billtown Blues Festival kicked off in Hughesville Friday night.

Uptown Collective Blues Band opened the event’s 33rd year, with three other bands following to close out the opening night at the Lycoming County Fair Grounds.

Saturday opens with Blues and Gasoline at noon with seven more acts to follow. New Trail and the Bullfrog Brewery will be severing adult beverages with several other vendors providing food, drink, and more.

Saturday’s Lineup:

Noon: Blues and Gasoline

1 p.m.: Dirty Mojo Blues Band

2 p.m.: Ben Brandt & the Soul Miners Union

3:30 p.m.: Ben Levin Ft. Lil’ Jimmy Reed

5 p.m.: Mark Hummel and the Survivors, featuring Anson Funderburgh

6:30 p.m.: Jimmy Carpenter

8 p.m.: JP Soars Gypsy Revue featuring Anne Harris

9:30 p.m.: Altered Fives Blues Band

Tickets are available at the gate. For more information, visit the Billtown Blues website.

