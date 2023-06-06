Hughesville, Pa. — Coming up: The 33rd annual festival of "soul-stirring music, incredible talent, and a celebration of blues," according to Billtown Blues Festival planners. The annual event kicks off this Friday, June 9.
Held on the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, the festival is recommended for both die-hard blues lovers and music enthusiasts just beginning to explore the genre.
What's available for festival goers? In addition to a rundown of live music, there are onsite camping opportunities, food vendors, craft and beverage vendors.
2023 Festival lineup:
Friday, June 9:
Uptown Music Collectie Blues Band
Laurie Morvan
Tony Holiday
Friends of the Brothers
Saturday, June 10:
Blues and Gasoline
Dirty Mojo Blues Band
Ben Brandt & The Soul Miners Union
Ben Levin Ft. Lil' Jimmy Reed
Mark Hummel Ft. Anson Funderburgh
Jimmy Carpenter
JP Soars Gypsy Revue Ft. Anne Harris
Altered Five Blues Band
For tickets, visit Billtownblues.org. In person, visit the Williamsport Community Arts Center or Genetti Hotel. In Hughesville, check out the Lockard Agency, or Music One in Lock Haven.
Check out a photo gallery of past Billtown Blues Fests by award winning photographer Daniel Sarch.