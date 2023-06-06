BilltownBlues_performer_2023

Jason Yoder performs at the Billtown Blues Festival at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, Pa., in 2021 as a performer in the Audition Lineup. The audition determines who will headline as the opening performance for the festival.

Hughesville, Pa. — Coming up: The 33rd annual festival of "soul-stirring music, incredible talent, and a celebration of blues," according to Billtown Blues Festival planners. The annual event kicks off this Friday, June 9.

Held on the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, the festival is recommended for both die-hard blues lovers and music enthusiasts just beginning to explore the genre. 

What's available for festival goers? In addition to a rundown of live music, there are onsite camping opportunities, food vendors, craft and beverage vendors.

2023 Festival lineup:

Friday, June 9:

Uptown Music Collectie Blues Band

Laurie Morvan

Tony Holiday

Friends of the Brothers

Saturday, June 10:

Blues and Gasoline

Dirty Mojo Blues Band

Ben Brandt & The Soul Miners Union

Ben Levin Ft. Lil' Jimmy Reed

Mark Hummel Ft. Anson Funderburgh

Jimmy Carpenter

JP Soars Gypsy Revue Ft. Anne Harris

Altered Five Blues Band

For tickets, visit Billtownblues.org. In person, visit the Williamsport Community Arts Center or Genetti Hotel. In Hughesville, check out the Lockard Agency, or Music One in Lock Haven.

Check out a photo gallery of past Billtown Blues Fests by award winning photographer Daniel Sarch.

