Middletown, Pa. -A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,466,416.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fat Wallet game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Clearfield County on Saturday, Nov. 6. Bobette Motel & Diner, 2021 Blinker Parkway, DuBois, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
Fat Wallet is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

