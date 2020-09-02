Harrisburg, Pa. -- An auction for a mini-casino license will take place Wednesday, announced the PA Gaming Control Board. The auction is part of efforts to bolster the state treasury, which has been starved of tax revenue due to COVID mitigation protocols.

The auction is part of a law passed in 2017 to expand gambling in the state. The law authorized the auctions of 10 mini-casino licenses. A mini-casino license permits the owner to operate as many as 750 slot machines and 40 table games. Pennsylvania has one the nation's highest tax rates on casino revenue.

The minimum bid is set at 7.5 million. Current owners of licensed casinos in the state are eligible to bid for the mini-casino.

All bidders are required to submit a prospective site for the casino. Prospective sites cannot be within 40 miles of an existing casino, which limits the areas this new mini-casino could go. Large metropolitan areas near Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are within "exclusion zones," which means bidders on the new mini-casino are limited to more rural locations.

The potential choices for the mini-casino's location include rural areas in northern Pennsylvania, a patch along the Ohio border, and a few local cities including Williamsport, Altoona, and State College.

In 2018, the state received multiple bids during its 6 auctions. At an auction held last year, however, no bids were received. The state has earned over $111 million from the auction bids.

As of now, none of the mini-casinos have opened, although four are under construction. One mini-casino outside the city of Reading is currently being built and two others are planned to be built in the southcentral region. A fourth is under construction in Westmoreland county.

The casino license auction along with a public meeting are scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. and will be available for public viewing from the Board’s website.

Pennsylvania earned 1.5 billion in tax revenue from casino gaming, according to the American Gaming Association, making it the top grossing state in the nation last year.