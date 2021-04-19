Loyalsock grad and new local legend Brennan "Beane" Hepler was eliminated from this season's American Idol competition after the live voting during Sunday night's broadcast.

Choosing from a list of Oscar nominated songs, Beane went with (I've Had) The Time of My Life, from Dirty Dancing, but the now Boston wedding singer was unable to make it through to the next round as the field was cut was twelve to nine.

Between Loyalsock and American Idol, Beane honed his craft at the Berklee School of Music in Boston. There, he shared the stage with Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. He was also in a group called Pitch Slapped who opened for Pentatonix.

Beane's musical journey really began in Williamsport at the Uptown Music Collective, where he not only began to develop his talent, but also showed off a range that would surprise many of his newfound fans.

Although his Sunday night performance was not enough to continue on, judge Katie Perry told him, “It’s in your blood. It’s in your veins. I think you are ready for the stage and to go on tour.”

Related reading: Beane’s family anxiously awaits tonight’s American Idol performance