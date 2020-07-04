The Basil Wood Fired Grille Farmer's Market in Muncy will not be held this upcoming Sunday due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event will take place on the second Sunday of August as normally scheduled.
Basil Wood Fired Grille Farmer's Market Cancelled for next Sunday
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
