Hughesville -- Saturday morning was cool and overcast as eight different groups of balloon pilots kicked off the 14th annual Balloonfest, Airshow & So Much More at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if people were cautious, but everybody wanted us to do it,” Event Chair Sandy Spencer said. “We reached out to other organizations to see what protocols they were using and knew we could pull it off. There’s a lot of space.”

The event is presented by Lycoming County Rotary Clubs: Hughesville, Montoursville, Muncy and Williamsport.

Patrons and vendors were spaced out as the open fairground provided more than enough room to hold the event. There were several vendors from local fairs lining the path around the infield as a BMX event by Action Sports highlighted the afternoon.

“I love the laser light show,” Spencer said about the final show of Saturday night. “It’s so much fun to watch, but I really love it all. The children were dancing out in the field a little bit ago and the BMX guys. They are really a crowd favorite and wonderful to deal with.”

The tether balloon was closed due to weather but it didn’t really seem to have much effect on the overall atmosphere of the day. Events for kids included a tractor ride and a chance to try out heavy equipment.

There were vendors all throughout the fairground. Wagner's Wasted Woopies seemed to especially catch people's eye. It’s exactly what you think: they offered six different varieties of alcohol-infused treats for purchase individually or in bulk.

The highlight of the day was the morning launch. People filled the side of the fairground to watch. Those that didn’t make it to the launch site simply found spots along the roadway or near the high school in Hughesville to watch the balloons pass.

“It’s a beautiful, friendly place to fly,” Balloon Meister Rebecca Elkins said. “I lined up the best pilots I could find. It was just going to be them and their families this year.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, balloons were limited to just the crew and family. They were not able to give rides this year.

The fun at the Hughesville Ballonfest will continue tomorrow.

Balloonfest, Airshow and More schedule for Sunday, Sept. 13

6:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Balloon launch (weather permitting)

10 a.m. Gates Open - ATV Races continue/Heavy equipment fun

10:30 a.m. BMX Dialed Action

11 a.m. Magician Howard Mincone

11:30 a.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun

12 p.m. BMX Dialed Action

1 p.m. Air Show (weather permitting)