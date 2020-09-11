Hughesville, Pa. -- The 'Balloonfest, Air Show & So Much More' is a go for the upcoming weekend, September 12 & 13, 2020 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.

As is to be expected, changes are inevitable as the organizers planned the event around COVID-19. Ticket takers will be wearing masks, and visitors are asked to wear masks upon entering the fairgrounds. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the fairgrounds, and benches encouraging social distancing will be spaced appropriately.

Balloons will still float, unfortunately without passengers this year. "Social distancing is just not possible in a balloon basket," said organizers.

The schedule of events is as follows:

September 12

Morning Events

6:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Balloon Launch (Weather permitting)

7:30 a.m. Gates open for vendor/exhibitor set-up

9 a.m. ATV Registration begins

10 a.m. All gates open and ATV practice begins

Mid-Day Events

10:30 a.m. BMX Dialed Action

11 a.m. Air Show

11:30 a.m. ATV Races and Magician Howard Mincone

Noon Tether balloon (rest of day, weather permitting)

1 p.m. Heavy Equipment Rodeo. BMX Dialed Action, Katie Benson Family Dance Fun

1:30 p.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun

2:30 p.m. Katie Benson-Family Dance Fun

3 p.m. Air Show

3:30 Magician Howard Mincone

4:30 p.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun

Evening Events

5 p.m BMX Performance

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Balloon Launch

7 p.m. Air Show followed by Laser Light Show

September 13

6:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Balloon launch (weather permitting)

10 a.m. Gates Open - ATV Races continue/Heavy equipment fun

10:30 a.m. BMX Dialed Action

11 a.m. Magician Howard Mincone

11:30 a.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun

12 p.m. BMX Dialed Action

1 p.m. Air Show (weather permitting)