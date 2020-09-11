Hughesville, Pa. -- The 'Balloonfest, Air Show & So Much More' is a go for the upcoming weekend, September 12 & 13, 2020 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.
As is to be expected, changes are inevitable as the organizers planned the event around COVID-19. Ticket takers will be wearing masks, and visitors are asked to wear masks upon entering the fairgrounds. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the fairgrounds, and benches encouraging social distancing will be spaced appropriately.
Balloons will still float, unfortunately without passengers this year. "Social distancing is just not possible in a balloon basket," said organizers.
The schedule of events is as follows:
September 12
Morning Events
6:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Balloon Launch (Weather permitting)
7:30 a.m. Gates open for vendor/exhibitor set-up
9 a.m. ATV Registration begins
10 a.m. All gates open and ATV practice begins
Mid-Day Events
10:30 a.m. BMX Dialed Action
11 a.m. Air Show
11:30 a.m. ATV Races and Magician Howard Mincone
Noon Tether balloon (rest of day, weather permitting)
1 p.m. Heavy Equipment Rodeo. BMX Dialed Action, Katie Benson Family Dance Fun
1:30 p.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun
2:30 p.m. Katie Benson-Family Dance Fun
3 p.m. Air Show
3:30 Magician Howard Mincone
4:30 p.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun
Evening Events
5 p.m BMX Performance
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Balloon Launch
7 p.m. Air Show followed by Laser Light Show
September 13
6:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Balloon launch (weather permitting)
10 a.m. Gates Open - ATV Races continue/Heavy equipment fun
10:30 a.m. BMX Dialed Action
11 a.m. Magician Howard Mincone
11:30 a.m. Dan and Galla Musical fun
12 p.m. BMX Dialed Action
1 p.m. Air Show (weather permitting)