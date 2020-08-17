PA Lottery Logo.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. -- Winners from across the state enjoyed plentiful bounties as multiple victorious people enjoyed life-changing moments from the PA Lottery. 

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, August 12 drawing.
 
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 02-06-18-36-37, and the red Powerball 21, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
 
Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
 
More than 26,900 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,300 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
 
A jackpot-winning Powerball® ticket for the August 12 drawing was sold in Florida. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $168.5 million, or $140.1 million cash. The jackpot had been rolling since June 10, 2020 when the last jackpot worth $22 million was won in Wisconsin.
 
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, August 12 drawing.
 
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 02-06-18-36-37, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
 
Wawa, 535 Horsham Road, Horsham, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Thursday, August 13 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-11-23-25-31, to win $100,000, less withholding. Joe’s Kwik Mart, 50 Lackawanna Trail, Factoryville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 19,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
 
How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

