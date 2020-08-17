Harrisburg, Pa. -- Winners from across the state enjoyed plentiful bounties as multiple victorious people enjoyed life-changing moments from the PA Lottery.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, August 12 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 02-06-18-36-37, and the red Powerball 21, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.



Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.







More than 26,900 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,300 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.



Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office