Harrisburg, Pa. -- Winners from across the state enjoyed plentiful bounties as multiple victorious people enjoyed life-changing moments from the PA Lottery.
Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 26,900 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,300 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
A jackpot-winning Powerball® ticket for the August 12 drawing was sold in Florida. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $168.5 million, or $140.1 million cash. The jackpot had been rolling since June 10, 2020 when the last jackpot worth $22 million was won in Wisconsin.
Wawa, 535 Horsham Road, Horsham, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 19,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.