Williamsport, Pa. — Why is everyone so tired on April 1? Because they just finished a 31-day March!

A typical April 1 might be rife with dumb jokes and silly pranks. Take your April Fools day up a notch at a night of professional stand up comedy at the Pajama Factory, where you might actually laugh at the jokes!

Six comedians are on the line-up for the April 1 show beginning at 8 p.m. at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport. The evening is hosted by Emily Flake, a writer, cartoonist, and comedian of New York City.

The show includes comedians Zilla Vodnas, Eman El-Husseini, Calvin Cato, Yvie Jones, Ellen Doyle, and Chris Williams.

When she's not setting up comedy shows in central Pa., Flake is a cartoonist for The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, New Statesman, and others. She has published two books, and is the founder of the St. Nells Humor Writing Residency for Ladies in Williamsport, a place for womxn (cis, trans, and non-binary alike) to get away and write funny stuff. She lives in Brooklyn, NY, with her husband and daughter.

Flake's criteria for selecting her line-up? "I drive the comedians out and put them up at my house," she said. "My main criteria besides 'funny' and 'doesn't seem prone to car sickness' are: they are seasoned comics comfortable in front of crowds of all kinds. And more importantly, do I like them enough to spend a total of eight hours in a car with them?"

(Now I'm re-thinking the intro of this article. It should have been, "what happens when you cram seven comedians in a car?" I'm a little sad to say I don't have an answer.)

The Pajama Factory is attractive as a hub of artistic activity, not too far from downtown, with a roomy performance and audience space, said Flake, who has produced comedy shows in Williamsport in the past, twice at the Pajama Factory and once at the Community Arts Center lounge.

"Central Pa. has a vibrant comedy scene with loads of talent and wonderful audiences," said Flake.

As for a live comic show on April Fool's Day? "This does feel like a 'what do vampires do on Halloween' kind of situation," said Flake. "According to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, that's when ghouls and monsters actually take the night off, but humor sleeps for no one, so here we are."

Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, $18 at the door. Buy tickets online here.

