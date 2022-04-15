Do you have old items stored away in your barn or attic? They might be of interest to the American Pickers, the History Channel documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.”

Mike Wolfe and his crew from the hit show are scheduled to come to Pennsylvania in June 2022. The crew is looking to explore hidden treasures in the area, according to a press release from Cineflix Productions. “They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” the release stated.

The team came to north central Pennsylvania once before, when the “Antique Archaeology” van showed up in Philipsburg, Centre County, in 2018, according to the Centre Daily Times.

“They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” the release said.

Private collectors who would be interested in having the pickers stop by may send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.