2020-12-05 Money
Middletown, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $193,028,324 in prizes during November, including three top prizes worth $1 million, claimed by players from Beaver, Chester and Snyder counties.
 
Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million-winning Scratch-Off tickets. They are:
  • Walmart, 3942 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Beaver County;
  • Rite Aid, 1249 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Chester County; and
  • Quick Shop, 5429 Route 522, Kreamer, Snyder County. 
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included:
  • Five prizes of $500,000;
  • One prize of $250,000;
  • One prize of $150,000; and
  • Eight prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

