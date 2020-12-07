Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million-winning Scratch-Off tickets. They are:
- Walmart, 3942 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Beaver County;
- Rite Aid, 1249 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Chester County; and
- Quick Shop, 5429 Route 522, Kreamer, Snyder County.
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes
claimed during November included:
- Five prizes of $500,000;
- One prize of $250,000;
- One prize of $150,000; and
- Eight prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners
section of palottery.com
. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.