The 166th Bloomsburg Fair begins today at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. After having to cancel the 2020 fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bloomsburg Fair returns to full capacity for this year's event.

The fair will run from September 24-October 2.

Although there have been area flooding occurrences and concerns over the past few days the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds remain unharmed and no changes were made in terms of parking. The fair did cancel Friday’s harness racing out of safety concerns for the horses and jockeys over track conditions.

The fair will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission fee is required.

Grandstand tickets are available and counts as an admission fee for concert ticket purchases. Grandstand entertainment this year includes Brad Paisley, Chicago, Pat Benatar, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, and Monster Truck, Tractor Pull, and Demolition Derby Events.