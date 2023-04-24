Mill Hall, Pa. – Matt Adams of York towed over two and a half hours to race the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night. The trip was worth it as Adams battled with the leading Limited Late Model feature winner, Andrew Yoder in an epic battle to earn his first career win.

Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven and Johnny Bouse of Hughesville both returned to victory lane, while Larry Beachel and Blake Snyder of Montgomery won the 4-Cylinder Features.

Limited Late Models

Bellefonte’s JR Toner and Jersey Shore’s Jeremy Ohl brought the field of Limited Late Models to the green flag. As the duo raced towards turn one, a few cars got together forcing Toner to the infield and Ohl and Jennifer Lesher to bring out the caution flag during the initial start.

The restart put Adam and defending track champion Jim Yoder on the front row. Yoder led the opening circuit, with Adams taking the lead by lap number two. A few early race cautions slowed the field but by lap number six, Adams continued to lead with eighth place starter Andrew Yoder moving into second followed by Jim Yoder, Matt Cochran who advanced from 15th, and JR Toner running in fifth.

At the race halfway point, Adams and Andrew Yoder were in a contested battle. The top two drivers raced side-by-side for serval laps with Yoder taking the lead on lap number 13. Adams battled back and put a slide job on Yoder coming out of turn number four to reclaim the lead, with Cochran advancing into third followed by Toner and Ohl.

Adams continued to battle with Yoder, while Cochran made it a three-car race during the final five laps. On lap number 23, the caution flag came out when Jim Yoder’s car stopped on the front stretch. The caution created a two-lap race to the finish with Andrew Yoder and Cochran trying everything they could to steal the win from Adams.

Adams was able to hold off the challenges and win the battle over Yoder, Cochran, Toner, and Ohl. Sixth through 10th were Chris Leitzel, Jennifer Lesher, Jim Yoder, Joe Loffredo, Denny Fourney, and Maddox Smith. Heat races were won by Adam and Toner.

“We always enjoy coming to Clinton County,” said an emotional Adams in victory lane. “I only had one pit crew member able to join me today, but I knew we had a fast car. This makes it worth the trip.” It was Adam’s first career victory in the Limited Late Model division.

Pro Stock main event

Noah Kissinger and Jonny Bouse started on the front row of the Pro Stock main event. Bouse took the lead with Kissinger and AJ Stroup running in the top three. Stroup moved into second place on lap number four.

At the race midway point, Bouse led Stroup, Tommy Dawson in third, Kissinger running fourth, and Cory Long in the top five. The caution came out on lap number ten when Marc Bitler and AY Schilling were battling for seventh. The two cars tangled on the front stretch. Bitler was able to restart as Schilling took his car back to the pit area.

As the field came back up to speed, Bouse kept his car out in front to win his second consecutive feature event. Dawson finished second followed by Kissinger, Long, and Robert Tressler. Sixth through tenth were Marc Bitler, AJ Stroup, AY Schilling, Kris Orwig, Sr., and Blake Snyder. Heats were won by Bouse and Kissinger.

270 Micro Sprints

In the 270 Micro Sprints, Jeffrey Weaver charged from the outside of the front row to take the lead. Fourth place starter Cory Stabley took second with Mac Wert running in third. The top three began to encounter lapped traffic by lap number six.

The red flag came out when Mike Stuck rolled his car on the front stretch. Stuck was uninjured. Weaver restarted the race with Stabley and Wert on his rear bumper. Logan Hammaker took the third spot away from Wert on the completion of lap number nine.

Weaver weaved this way through lapped traffic to claim his second consecutive win over Stabley, Hammaker, Wert, and Tom Quiggle. Sixth through tenth were Hunter Zimmerman, Jillian Maurer, Trevor Fernburg, Mathew Dixson, and Stuck. Heats were won by Staley and Hammaker.

4-Cylinders, feature 1

The 4-cylinders competed in two feature events. In the first event, Troy Bennett led the first three laps. Larry Beachel Jr. advanced from 11th to take the lead on lap number fourth. One lap later, Blake Snyder took the lead, with Beachel reclaiming the top position on the very next lap.

At the midway point, Beachel and Snyder continued to battle, while Chris Small, Skylar Phillips, and Chloe Smith ran in the top five. Smith moved into fourth by lap number eight, and she took over third one lap later. Beachel took the win over Snyder, Smith, Phillips, and Small.

4-Cylinders, feature 2

In the second feature event, Blake Snyder took the lead at the drop of the green flap, with Keith Haagen, Bennett, Beachel, and Smith in the top five. By lap five, Beachel moved into second with Skylar Phillips taking over third. Snyder began to open up his lead over the rest of the field, while Beachel and Phillips contested for the runner-up postion.

Snyder was into lap traffic in the closing laps and raced to his first win of the season. Phillips was second, Smith finished third, Bennett was fourth, and Chris Small completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Bryun Hackenberg, Adam Harris, Matt Weaver, Coty Maines, and Michael Barret. Heats were won by Hunter Flook, Beachel, and Phillips.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five-division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, and the 4-Cylinders.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website at clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Limited Late Models: 1. Matt Adams 2. Andrew Yoder 3. Matt Cochran 4. JR Toner 5. Jeremy Ohl 6. Chris Leitzel 7. Jennifer Lesher 8. Jim Yoder 9. Joe Loffredo 10. Denny Fourney 11. Maddox Smith 12. Ronnie Laubcher DNS Nick Loffredo, Levi Ardery Dan Condo.

Pro Stocks: 1. Johnny Bouse 2. Tommy Dawson 3. Noah Kissinger 4. Cory Long 5. Robert Tressler 6. Marc Bitler 7. AJ Stroup 8. AY Schilling 9. Kris Orwig Sr 10. Blake Snyder 12 Rich Fye DNS Jason Butler

270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Cory Stabley 3. Logan Hammaker 4. Mac Wert 5. Tom Quiggle 6. Hunter Zimmerman 7. Jillian Maurer 8. Trevor Fernberg 9. Matthew Dixon 10. Mike Stuck DNS Matt Dixson, Steven Fernburg Jr.

4-Cylinders: (feature 1): 1. Larry Beachel Jr. 2. Blake Snyder 3. Chloe Smith 4. Skylar Phillips 5. Chris Small 6. Hunter Flook 7. Zak Kline 8. Keith Haagen 9. Bryun Hackenberg 10. Troy Bennett 11. Joey Snook 12. Nick Snook 13. Toby Maines 14. Coty Maines 15. Brett Shirk 16. Tim Muthler 17. Jonathon Stringfellow 18. Matt Weaver 19. Adman Harris 20. Kayla Leigey 21. Garrett Lucas 22 Brian Haagen DNS: Donald Wynn, Michael Barrett, Brandon Fisher, Jimmy Delozier, Terri Karichner, Robert Dorman

4-Cylinders: (feature 2): 1. Blake Snyder 2. Skylar Phillips 3. Chloe Smith 4. Troy Bennett 5. Chris Small 6. Bryun Hackenberg 7. Adam Harris 8. Matt Weaver 9. Coty Maines 10. Michael Barrett 11. Keith Haagen 12. Summer Beachel 13. Ron McCartney 14. Toby Maines 15. Garrett Lucas 16. Zak Kline 17. Nick Snook 18. Tim Muthler 19. Kayla Leigey 20. Joey Snook 21. Hunter Flook 22. Isaac Exler DQ Larry Beachel Jr. DNS Donald Wynn, Jonathan Stringfellow, Brett Shirk, Brian Haagen, Ryan Unger.

