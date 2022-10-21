There are few movies that are as fun as "Twister." When you’re flipping channels and stumble across it, it’s one of those flicks you just can’t skip by. You’re glued to the screen until the final credits, or at least until you see the flying cow.

The plot is simple. We get that. These daredevils, led by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, have designed some world-changing technology out of computer chips and Pepsi cans, and the data they’ll collect will ultimately figure out a way to save the world from category five tornadoes.

And they’re awesome.

Maybe you have to be a storm chaser to truly grasp the concept. Most of us know that when one of these weather events is coming, especially one that includes 100 mile-per-hour winds, we try to get out of the way, or at least underground. We certainly don’t go towards it.

But they do, and we love it.

The part where he brings his hot, high society fiancé to chase tornadoes with his ex-wife, that seems a little hokey. As a viewer, you just have to get past that.

Also, Helen Hunt’s obsession with storms traces back to a personal battle she’s fighting with mother nature? Seriously? As the story goes, in her youth, one of these storms intentionally tracked down her father and killed him. It’s a plotline akin to the one from "Jaws the Revenge." If you said to yourself, “I’ve never seen 'Jaws the Revenge,'” consider yourself fortunate.

But through it all, "Twister" rocks.

Their supporting cast consists of quality actors. The late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman is part of the crew. Also, the guy who played Cameron in "Ferris Bueller" nails his role as the greatest navigator in world history. Shot back in the day before GPS, these storm chasers needed a guy who owned every paper map ever printed, labeling every dirt road that cut through every cornfield in the Mid-west. And this dude named Rabbit always found a way to get the truck in front of the funnel cloud.

If Coronado had a guy this good, he would have found El Dorado. Ponce de Leon would have found the fountain of youth. Henry Hudson would have found the Northwest passage and his crew wouldn’t have mutinied and sent him adrift. (Actually, Hudson was kind of a jerk, so he probably had that coming to him.)

In the new version, rumor has it, the star is the daughter of Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, and she has this same storm chasing obsession her parents had. Whether she’s aided by any cohorts of President Snow or childhood friends of Matthew Broderick remains to be seen.

Either way, I’m sold.

You might not be, and I get it.

For every "Godfather II," there’s a "Caddyshack II." For every "Empire Strikes Back," there’s a second "Anchorman." Maybe they should have left well enough alone.

Or… if Maverick can save the free world, maybe this new Twister chick can protect America’s heartland? If not from tornadoes, at least from flying cows.

You’re excited and you know it. And if you’re not, you should be.

--

