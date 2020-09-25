Hughesville, Pa. — The gentle giants of the sky, otherwise known as hot-air balloons, took off as the annual Balloonfest and Air Show kicked off at the Lycoming County Fair Grounds earlier in the month.

The morning was cool, and the sky was a little overcast, but the balloons floated skyward, orbs of color against the gray backdrop of the clouds. It was a beautiful early morning moment that caused many cars to pull over and take quick pictures with their phones.

It was the perfect way to kick off the annual event that featured several different forms of entertainment that included two balloon launches, a BMX bike show, and plenty of vendors selling food and drinks to keep everyone happy.

For Balloon Meister Rebecca Elkins, who has overseen the balloons at the festival all 14 years, it was just another day in the life of a person dedicated to the hot-air fueled behemoths of the sky.

“It’s a fun thing. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s a colorful thing. It’s an educational thing, and it’s outside,” Elkins said. “We can operate safely. I appreciate the festival’s terms to go forward and offer this for the community at this time.”

In 1985 Elkins' life changed forever when a friend of a friend invited her to take a hot air balloon ride. She accepted. The gentle joys of floating through the air instantly hooked her.

“It changed my life,” Elkins said of her initial ride. “I was crewing for all these events across Vermont for almost five years.”

Elkins instantly took to balloons and the freedom they offered. What started a hobby quickly developed into a passion.

Elkins remained involved and worked her way up to help crew for balloons. She would follow pilots and ride with them as she continued to learn about balloons. The love only grew. So much so that Elkins eventually sold her house and dedicated herself to balloons.

“I’ve been flying ever since,” Elkins said.

Elkins lived in Reno, Nevada, for nearly 24 years, but returned almost every year to fly in the area. She now currently lives in Williamsport.

“I come back, because they are good to me and we work well as a team,” Elkins said of the Balloonfest organizers. “I take care of everything. I have a personal relationship with almost all the pilots. I line up the best pilots that I can find. I’m kind of A to Z when it comes to the balloons.”

A lot of work goes into earning one of the coolest titles around. Balloon Meister Elkins is responsible for each balloon and pilot. She decides who gets to fly and makes the final decision when it comes to weather.

The balloons were able to take off only once at this year’s festival because of weather concerns, but it was still a wonderful moment as eight hand-selected pilots flew each balloon team.

“They must be commercially rated,” Elkins said. “The bar is a lot higher for commercial pilots. They are taking people up for hire. When you fly a balloon, you have people’s lives in your care. It is not a responsibility I take lightly.”

One major skill for the teams is being able to communicate.

“I want them to have good people skills,” Elkins said. “When we fly, we don’t have a steering wheel. We don’t really know where we are going to land. Until we have permission from whoever owns the land, we're basically trespassing.”

Once the balloons ascend, the only control each pilot has is lifting with hot air or gradually lowering the balloon. Runners follow the balloon and stay in contact on radio. Once a landing zone is determined, it becomes the responsibility of each ground team to speak with landowners and clear everything for a landing.

Ballooning is a perfect activity for a socially distanced-minded person. You can’t really get too close unless directly in the basket. Outside of the small group inside the basket, it’s the perfect way to keep safe.

“A lot of people have moved their activities outdoors,” Elkins said. “People are looking for opportunities to go outside with their families and do something. From a hot-air balloon point of view, this festival is tailormade for that. A family can come out and watch the balloons and still be safely distanced from everybody else.”