Some everyday spots in our region have tragic backstories. Clinton County historian Lou Bernard describes the dark history behind eight local places.

1. Isaac Packer Farm on Farrandsville Road in Lock Haven

The 1885 Isaac A. Packer Farm House is on the Historic American Buildings Survey for its unique stone construction and Victorian Gothic style, according to notes from the Library of Congress.

But it has a dark past, according to Bernard. Bernard described an old Clinton County newspaper article called, "What To Do With the Indians:"

"The guy who owned the house, Isaac Packer, he was a farmer. While plowing, he discovered his cornfield was on an Indian burial ground. He ground them up and used them to fertilize his crops," Bernard said.

"Frankly even back then a lot of people considered it shocking but there was a lot of prejudice against the Native Americans," Bernard said.

2. The entire Susquehanna River Valley

Could an entire river valley be haunted? Yes, according to one local legend.

"There was a Moravian missionary named Count Zinzendorf," Bernard said. "He wrote in his journal that the whole valley from Northumberland to Lock Haven was named 'Otzinachson' by the Native Americans."

Otzinachson was believed to mean demon's den and, according to the Zinzendorf legend, was a land was where demons danced in the night.

"It is worth noting that Zinzendorf believed himself to be a messenger from God and might have been embellishing a few things," Bernard said.

3. Reuben Brawn Residence, 221 West Church St., Lock Haven

Bernard said the old Reuben Brawn residence "seems to be fairly haunted." Reuben's daughter Maude Brawn died in the building at the age of 21.

"It was some sort of a disease outbreak at the time which happened a lot back then. That's a big one in Lock Haven that's haunted," Bernard said.

The former K-mart site in Mill Hall

In 1782, a brutal battle took place on the ground where Ollie's and Harbor Freight now operate, the former K-mart location. A group of Native Americans slaughtered about twenty of Commander Moses Van Campen's men. After the battle, Van Campen had a hole dug and the dead were buried right there at that spot.

"Hundreds of years later, Kmart came along in 1993 and built on that spot. Almost instantly, there were reports of toys turning on by themselves, objects moving and sitings of figures in historic clothing or Native American outfits," Bernard said. "The burial mound would have been near where the former K-mart layaway counter was."

Even though K-mart has gone and new businesses operate now, some said the bizarre events continue, mostly at night: knocking on doors, boxes thrown into the air, and sounds of rattling.

The mountain across from McDonald's in McElhattan

According to the historian Henry W. Shoemaker, a Native American prince named Pipsisseway fell in love with a girl from another tribe. The girl left the Susquehanna Valley for a warrior out west. Wallowing in the pain of unrequited love, Prince Pipsisseway asked a local stone carver to create a statue to look like the face of the woman who broke his heart. A curse was unleashed when he had the statue enshrined on a mountain.

"Crops died, there were floods, fires and disease," Bernard said. "Because of the curse, Prince Pipsisseway's father, King Ironwood, ordered the statue to be taken down and buried under the waters of McElhattan run."

Running water was thought to stop negative energy, according to Bernard.

Time passed and Prince Pipsisseway married and had a son.

"One day, when his wife and son were away, Prince Pipsisseway had the statue dug up and put back on the mountain. The curse kicked in again and this time it killed him. The grieving tribe buried Pipsisseway and put the statue back under the waters of McElhattan Run," Bernard said.

How do we know that the historian Henry Shoemaker didn't just make this story up?

"There is a newspaper article from 1870 - ten years before Shoemaker was born - that said workers near McElhattan Run dug up a large statue with an angry-looking face left over from the Native Americans," Bernard said. "They reburied it. Back then, they didn't care about archeology. Many Native American artifacts were reburied or destroyed."

The Hell Gate at Eagles Mere Lake

Legend has it that Eagles Mere Lake was once a dry canyon or crevice, which Native Americans believed to be a gateway to hell. How did it become filled with water? A Native American chief named Stormy Torrents, known as a thoughtless show-off, decided to take his new bride down into the crevasse.

"As soon as he got down there, the skies broke open and it poured water, filling up the crevice and making a lake. According to the story, to this day, if it rains, you might see the ghost of the young bride trying to break through the surface of the water," Bernard said.

Downtown Jersey Shore

In 1917, a fire devastated the downtown portion of Jersey Shore, near the green bridge over the Susquehanna River. Several blocks were burned down and it was a couple of years before they could rebuild. In that burned-out section of town, people reported seeing two ghosts: one non-threatening ghost in flowing white garb, and a second, terrifying creature with red eyes wearing a black shroud.

"Believe it or not, enough people saw these ghosts that they went to the local judge, wanting him to swear out a warrant to apprehend the ghost. The judge said it was out of all of their jurisdictions," Bernard said.

The Siren of Susquehanna State Park

There is a legend that the Susquehanna River near where Route 15 meets Route 220 in Williamsport is haunted, Bernard said. This would be near present day Susquehanna State Park.

"A young Native American girl used to sit by the river and sing while she waited for her lover," Bernard said. "She was murdered by a lumber man and is now said to stay by the side of the river, singing and haunting the place."