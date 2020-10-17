Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Puff Discount Cigarette Store, 200 Bellefonte Ave., Lock Haven, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 21,100 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,100 tickets purchased with Power Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $72 million, or $56.3 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, October 14.