Hunting season is open! If you're heading out to enjoy the outdoors this fall, you are reminded to take steps to be visible.

DCNR reported that all 20 of Pennsylvania's state forests, totaling 2.2 million acres, and 97 of the 121 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.

Roughly 85 percent of state park acreage, which totals almost 300,000 acres, is open to hunters pursuing everything from mallards to black bear, according to DCNR.

Non-hunters and hunters are likely to encounter one another in the great outdoors, when hunting, hiking, walking, or biking. Wear a blaze of orange-colored clothing to be visible in meadows and wooded areas alike.

"Safety Zone" and other PA Game Commission rules and regulations are strictly enforced. Smaller parks, often in populated ares, as well as park areas where visitors congregate are off-limits to hunting.

Hunters, likewise, are reminded to be mindful of the safety of other, non-hunting park visitors.

On Oct. 24, a Pennsylvania teen was fatally shot while he and his girlfriend watched a sunset by a lake in Nockamixon State Park, where hunting is permitted.

A man in hunting gear was reportedly seen by the young man's girlfriend just before he was shot. According to the Bucks County DA, an investigation is underway to determine if the shooting was related, or if there was even any crime committed. No one has yet to come forward in that shooting death.

The tragedy is a reminder to everyone who enjoys the outdoors during hunting season to be cautious.